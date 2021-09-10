CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comerica Bank Detroit Lions First Down Program Enters Fifth Year Supporting Community Partners

DETROIT, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Detroit Lions kick off a new and exciting era of Lions football Sunday, September 12 at Ford Field against the San Francisco 49ers, one collaborative program will continue impacting the community. For the fifth-straight year, Comerica Bank and the Detroit Lions will collaborate to ensure first downs at Ford Field this season stretch well beyond 10 yards.

Each Lions first down gained this season at Ford Field will translate to $100 that will aid one of eight community partners through the Comerica Bank Lions First Down partnership.

For the Lions' 2021 opening home game vs. San Francisco, the Comerica Bank Lions First Down Program will benefit the Detroit Police Athletic League.

"We value this unique opportunity to impact philanthropic partners who help others in need through the critical services they provide," said Linda Nosegbe, Comerica Bank Vice President and Southeast Michigan External Affairs Manager. "Football season delivers great excitement to our region this time of year, so we hope the First Down Program also adds to this enthusiasm. We appreciate the Lions partnership and the collective commitment that seeks ways to further invest into our communities."

For the past four seasons, Comerica has contributed $71,200 to11 local community organizations through Comerica Bank's Lions First Down program, which has benefited eight charities in 2020 ( Capuchin Soup Kitchen, Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, LA SED, Detroit Public Schools Foundation, Alternatives For Girls, Ruth Ellis Center, HAVEN, Focus: HOPE), Winning Futures (2019), Beyond Basics (2018) and The Children's Center (2017).

"We're excited to build on our partnership with Comerica in 2021," said Detroit Lions Executive Director of Corporate Partnerships Dan Lentz. "We're proud to partner on an initiative that supports and amplifies the work local non-profits are doing in the community. We can't wait to see what type of impact the program will have this season."

Founded in 1969, the Detroit Police Athletic League (PAL), which has become integrated into the fabric of the Detroit community, helps youth build character and find their greatness through athletics, academic, and leadership development programs through partnerships with the Detroit Police Department and community volunteers.

With year-round programs that feature more than 14,000 young athletes and thousands of coaches, Detroit PAL develops its athletes to learn the skills needed to succeed both on and off the playing field. It offers programs which help youth focus on the qualities needed for success through 11 different sports programs for various age and skill levels. For more than 50 years, Detroit PAL sports teams have helped develop leadership skills and good character in thousands of young athletes.

Additionally, Detroit PAL also offers young people and young adults a wide variety of personal and community development programs designed to help student-athletes to be school and life ready. Programs focus on literacy enrichment, leadership development, academic enrichment and college readiness, mentoring, workforce development, partnerships and collaboration.

Detroit PAL's permanent home now features a state-of-the-art stadium on a redeveloped site of the historic Tiger Stadium at the corner of Michigan and Trumbull avenues.

The eight community partners benefitting from this year's Comerica Bank Lions First Down Program include:

Comerica Bank, a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated, has served Michigan longer than any other bank with a continuous presence dating back 172 years to its Detroit founding in 1849. It is the largest bank employer in metro Detroit with approximately 4,700 employees (FTE) statewide. With one of the largest banking center networks in Michigan, Comerica nurtures lifelong relationships with unwavering integrity and financial prudence. Comerica positively impacts the lives of Michigan residents by helping customers be successful, providing financial support that assists hundreds of charitable organizations, and actively participating in Detroit's downtown revitalization. Comerica Incorporated (CMA) - Get Comerica Incorporated Report is a financial services company strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Follow on Facebook: www.facebook.com/Comerica, Twitter: @ComericaBank and Instagram: @comerica_bank.

The Detroit Lions are a professional American football team based in Detroit, Michigan. They are members of the North Division of the National Football Conference (NFC) in the National Football League (NFL), and play their home games at Ford Field in downtown Detroit. The team located to Detroit in 1934 and is the National Football League's fifth-oldest franchise. The Detroit Lions most recently made the NFL playoffs in 2016, when they finished with a 9-7 record.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comerica-bank-detroit-lions-first-down-program-enters-fifth-year-supporting-community-partners-301373508.html

SOURCE Comerica Bank

