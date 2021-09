About a month ago, rumors began to surface that seemed to signal the end of Max Kellerman's run on ESPN's flagship debate show First Take. Kellerman's addition to the show was a controversial one, especially when you consider who he replaced: Skip Bayless. For years, Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless provided some of the greatest entertainment we have ever seen when it comes to sports talk television. The two had unmatchable chemistry, despite personalities that were like oil and water. Bayless was the hot take king and Smith was so easily rattled by Skip that it always made for viral clips, some of which are still discussed to this day. With that said, the deck was always going to be stacked against Kellerman, which ultimately made these rumors all the more unsurprising.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO