CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

The things they hold, 20 years after 9/11

By Zoe Greenberg, Dugan Arnett
Boston Globe
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe items themselves are not remarkable, a hodgepodge of everyday objects. A box of worn pennies. Fruit from a backyard peach tree planted long ago. An aging sedan, stationed indefinitely in a Peabody driveway. But in the two decades since they lost loved ones to the deadliest act of terror...

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wicked Local

Newton family reflects on wife 20 years after 9/11; stepson to hold benefit concert

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think of 9/11 like it was yesterday,” reflected Allan Hackel during a recent phone interview. Twenty years later, the longtime resident worries that today’s youth don’t know much about the attacks responsible for the deaths of almost 3,000 people in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania. His wife, Paige Farley-Hackel, 45, was killed on American Airlines Flight 11 after terrorists hijacked and flew it into the World Trade Center’s North Tower on Sept. 11, 2001.
NEWTON, MA
Newsday

20 years after 9/11: Keeping the memory of their loved ones alive

These three women met through a victim's recovery center after losing loved ones in the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Twenty years later, they are still helping each other heal — and helping to keep their loved one's memory alive. Newsday's Faith Jessie reports. Credit: Newsday / Reece T. Williams; Debbie Egan-Chin; Photo Credit: Shawn Baldwin; Patti Valerio; Allison Hobbs; Charles Eckert; Howard Schnapp;
SOCIETY
WKRC

Honoring first responders and victims of 9/11 after 20 years

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It’s been 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York and Washington, D.C., but one thing is clear: those who died will never be forgotten. On Friday morning, hundreds of people ran the stairs at Nippert Stadium to honor innocent victims and first responders who ran toward the falling buildings.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
tulanehullabaloo.com

Remembering 9/11 after twenty years

8:45 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001. A date and time that would come to affect the lives of thousands of people. A date and time that changed American society. Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Casualties occurred in New York City, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania. Lives lost included first responders, Pentagon officials, bankers, mothers, fathers, children and spouses.
POLITICS
Boston Globe

For young adults, COVID-19 pandemic has been uniquely disruptive — yet also a chance to reset

Late one night in March 2020, Sanpha Samura lay in bed at his parents’ house in Mattapan, thinking. Colleges were scrambling to shift classes online in those early, frantic weeks of the pandemic. He had just transferred from Bunker Hill Community College to Northeastern University, where he was studying biology. His education had been a winding journey, and this was the last leg.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
niagaranow.com

20 years After 9/11: Fear and trepidation after the attacks

After the 9/11 attacks, I, who read The Washington Post every day, did not read the paper, listen to the radio, or watch television for six days. Finally, the next week I forced myself to do so and learned, for the first time, that the fire at the Pentagon had been caused by an airplane crashing into it. I had assumed a bomb had gone off there.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Long War#20 Years After#Boston#Norwalk Hospital#Fruit#The World Trade Center#Eurobrokers#Saab#Pioneer#American Airlines
CBS News

Two 9/11 victims identified nearly 20 years after the attacks

It's been nearly two decades since September 11, 2001, and just 60% of the people who died that day have been officially identified. On Tuesday, just days before the 20th anniversary of the attacks, New York City's Chief Medical Examiner's Office said it has identified two more victims. Dorothy Morgan,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newjerseyhills.com

Legacy of Jimmy Straine lives on 20 years after 9/11

WARREN TWP. – He was known as the great connector, the glue that held friendships together. Kind, genuine, loyal, humble, funny – the list goes on to describe the former Warren resident Jimmy Straine, yet doesn’t seem to come close to describing the positive aura he has left behind with those who knew him.
WARREN, NJ
guideposts.org

20 Years After 9/11, How One Truth Remains

Recently I’ve been doing media interviews making people aware of our incredible 20th anniversary collection of 9/11 stories, which you can find here. Invariably interviewers ask what I remember most about that day in New York City. So much, of course, that in a way I’m still processing it years later. I remember the phone on my desk ringing right after the towers were struck and thinking it might be my wife Julee up in the Berkshires with the dogs, or my sister, Mary Lou, back in Michigan, or our Carmel, New York, headquarters 60 miles upstate checking on the Manhattan-based staff. But it was a woman I didn’t know from Kansas, and she said, “I’m seeing all these terrible things on TV, and I just wanted to know if everyone at Guideposts was all right. I’m praying for you.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WXIA 11 Alive

20 years after 9/11, the impact of the attacks can still be felt

NEW YORK — 9NEWS photojournalist Manny Sotelo and I recently visited the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, and it brought back the vivid memories and feelings from that awful day 20 years ago. America was under attack. We watched it on TV, as did one-third of people around the world. That...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
Times-Herald

Greek shrine nears completion 20 years after 9/11

A ceremonial lighting on Sept. 10 will be a milestone for St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, the only house of worship to be destroyed on 9/11. Long beset with bureaucratic and financial woes, the shrine is due for completion next year. (Sept. 8) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
RELIGION
Q 96.1

20 Years After the 9/11 Attacks; The Twin Towers Live in Ashland

As we honor the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks there are several events planned across the region. I was aware that the Ashland Fire Department had a piece of the one of the twin towers, but I had never been to the 9/11 memorial they have set up until today. The weather here today is very similar to what it was like on that morning 20 years ago.
ASHLAND, ME
New York Post

Gabby Petito’s final text message to mom revealed

The last text message from Gabby Petito’s phone warned that she didn’t have phone service in Yosemite National Park — and was sent two days before her van emerged in Florida, her mother told The Post on Wednesday. Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, said she received the message from her daughter’s...
CELEBRITIES
CBS Chicago

A Day After Wife’s Funeral, In-Laws Told Great Grandfather He’d Have To Move Out Of His Westchester Home

CHICAGO (CBS) — A west suburban great-grandfather fears eviction is on the horizon. He’s already been told to leave his house, not by an unhappy landlord but by his in-laws. Morning Insider Lauren Victory explains the unusual circumstances. “This is what keeps me going,” said Pete Weinrauch, sitting on his favorite stoop scrolling through pictures of his favorite person. “Here’s another really good photo of her,” said Weinrauch showing us a shot of him and his wife of 42 years, Rozanne. “She was a wonderful person.” Soon after he laid Rozanne to rest this summer, a sticky situation unearthed with her family. “The day after...
WESTCHESTER, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy