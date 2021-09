Former-Metallica bassist Jason Newsted revealed why he was always seen on stage wearing the band’s t-shirts. Blabbermouth transcribed Newsted’s chat with Knotfest.com’s “Talk Toomey” podcast where he explained, “I believed in myself and I believed in my band. . . I would do whatever I could, what was within my power, to promote and forward our success. I would sacrifice myself in any manner asked; there were no limits. I would do whatever it took, what I could possibly do, in my limited knowledge and experience, to play my role to the best of my ability to make us successful.”

