Watch now: Illinois kicker James McCourt credits record-breaking career to teammates

By James Boyd
The Southern
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAMPAIGN — James McCourt now stands alone in history. Illinois' sixth-year kicker booted 52- and 53-yard field goals in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, of last week's 37-30 home loss to UTSA to become the program's all-time leader in 50-yard field goals. McCourt's first 50-yarder against the Roadrunners moved him into a tie with former teammate Chase McLaughlin, who now starts for the Cleveland Browns, and the next one put him in sole possession of the No. 1 spot with six 50-yard field goals in his college career.

thesouthern.com

