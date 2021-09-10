CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Skin healing gene tweaks may play a role in diabetic wounds

By UC Irvine
Futurity
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have uncovered a new mechanism that promotes wound healing in skin. The molecular pathway identified is controlled by an evolutionary conserved gene called a Grainyhead like 3 (GRHL3), which is a gene required for mammalian development. Without this gene, several abnormalities may occur, including spina bifida, defective epidermal barrier, defective eyelid closure, and soft-tissue syndactyly, a condition in which children are born with fused or webbed fingers.

www.futurity.org

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Scientists Find a Blood-to-Brain Pathway in Mice That Could Be Behind Alzheimer's

Researchers have found intriguing evidence in mice that a blood-to-brain pathway could be responsible for introducing the toxic particles that contribute to Alzheimer's disease into our grey matter. This work is still in very early phases, and we're a long way off being able to apply it to humans, but it's a compelling lead that could help us finally explain why the cause of the degenerative disease has proven so tricky to nail down and treat. Decades of detective work have cast the protein fragment beta-amyloid as the top villain in the development of the dementia condition, Alzheimer's disease. In spite of its...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Natural killer cells coordinate wound healing

Natural killer cells do not just kill cancer cells or cells infected with viruses, they also mediate a trade-off between wound healing and bacterial defense in skin wounds. If the healing process is accelerated, the immune defense is weakened, researchers at the University of Zurich have now shown. This has relevance in treating skin injuries and in tackling antibiotic-resistant germs.
CANCER
Genetic Engineering News

New Insights on Wound Healing Unraveled

Despite advancements in treating wounds, the molecular mechanisms behind wound healing is not fully understood. Now, researchers at the University of California, Irvine (UCI), have identified a new molecular pathway that promotes wound healing in the skin. Their findings could even play a role in nonhealing wounds. Their findings are...
SCIENCE
NutritionFacts.org

The Role Meat May Play in Triggering Parkinson’s Disease

What does the gut have to do with developing Parkinson’s disease?. Wasn’t that fascinating? For more on Parkinson’s, see:. Is Something in Tobacco Protective Against Parkinson’s Disease?. Peppers and Parkinson’s: The Benefits of Smoking Without the Risks?. Could Lactose Explain the Milk and Parkinson’s Disease Link?. If you haven’t yet,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene#Chemistry#Mice#Wound Healing#Jci Insight#Uc Irvine
belmarrahealth.com

Your Mind May Play a Big Role in Heart Health

When you get stressed out, your heart feels it. You may think it’s common knowledge that blood pressure rises with stress. You can feel it, after all. But it might not go away. A new study published in Hypertension indicates that people who feel a lot of stress are at...
YOGA
nutraingredients-usa.com

Probiotics may play complementary role in treating NAFLD

A pilot study has concluded that probiotics may help to stabilise mucosal immune function and protect against increased intestinal permeability in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is one of the most common causes of chronic liver disease with an estimated global prevalence of 25%. Treatment options...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Futurity

Implant eases hip pain for dogs with osteoarthritis

An implant containing cartilage derived from stem cells reduced pain and restored hip joint function to baseline levels in a study of dogs with symptoms of moderate osteoarthritis. The study could be a significant first step toward preventative, less invasive joint resurfacing in dogs and humans, according to a new...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healthing.ca

Liver may play a role in Alzheimer’s progression: study

A protein in the brain believed to be a key contributor to the development of Alzheimer’s is also produced in the liver, according to new research that says the football-sized organ may play a larger role in the progression of the disease than previously thought. Alzheimer’s disease is a degenerative...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Click2Houston.com

Maternal health may play a big role in who gets colorectal cancer

Being born to an overweight mother can lead to an increased risk of colorectal cancer in the child’s life, according to new research from UT Health. “Typically we think of this as a cancer that only occurs in older adults but over maybe the last 10 years or so we’ve seen the rates steadily and somewhat alarmingly increase,” said Caitlin Murphy, associate professor at the UTHealth School of Public Health.
CANCER
albuquerqueexpress.com

Study finds mothers' diabetes may lead to birth defects

Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): A study has found that maternal diabetes, even when controlled with insulin and blood sugar levels are kept mostly in check, can cause permanent damage to the fetus. The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Science Advances'. More than 3 million women...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Phys.org

Antibacterial nanozymes: Healing chronic wounds with nanochemistry

Chronic infected wounds are often highly problematic for diabetic patients. However, a team of Chinese researchers has now developed a targeted approach to wound healing that makes use of nanomedicine, and their research has been published in the journal Angewandte Chemie. The researchers were able to deactivate wound-infecting bacteria using a solution of nanocapsules that alter the wound environment and unleash reactive oxygen species.
SCIENCE
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Gut Virome May Play an Important Role in the Development of Obesity and Type 2 Diabetes

The gut viral community (virome) may play an important role in the development of obesity and type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a study published in Gastroenterology. Obesity and T2D are global public health challenges. Controlling obesity is vital, as it is associated with an increased risk for cardiac and neurological comorbidities and complications, as well as T2D. While obesity and T2D have been related to changes in gut bacterial composition, little is known about the role of the virome in disease development.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
reviewofoptometry.com

Diabetic Cataract Patients May Benefit From the Laser

The corneas of diabetic patients were found to take longer to recover after endothelial cell loss from FLACS, this study reported. Photo: Justin Schweitzer, OD. Click image to enlarge. Damage to the corneal endothelium during phacoemulsification occurs because of the ultrasonic energy used in the procedure. Effective phacoemulsification time and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

If Your Legs Feel Like This, Have Your Heart Checked, Says Mayo Clinic

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America, and one of the greatest threats to your health. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart failure is behind one in every four fatalities in the U.S., causing a death every 36 seconds. And while heart attacks may have a reputation for being sudden, random, and unavoidable, that couldn't be further from the truth. Heart attacks are usually the result of chronic heart conditions that build slowly over time, and your chances of having one can be lessened with early health interventions.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice This While Walking, It May Be an Early Sign of MS

Multiple sclerosis (MS) has been in the news recently after actor Christina Applegate revealed that she had been diagnosed with the illness—but she's far from the only one. MS is a chronic condition that affects millions of people around the world. With that in mind, it's important to be aware of any warning signs. While the manner in which the disease begins is somewhat unpredictable, experts say there are a few symptoms that tend to show up first. And one early sign in particular can appear when you're walking. Read on to see if you've experienced this tell-tale MS sign.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy