Skin healing gene tweaks may play a role in diabetic wounds
Researchers have uncovered a new mechanism that promotes wound healing in skin. The molecular pathway identified is controlled by an evolutionary conserved gene called a Grainyhead like 3 (GRHL3), which is a gene required for mammalian development. Without this gene, several abnormalities may occur, including spina bifida, defective epidermal barrier, defective eyelid closure, and soft-tissue syndactyly, a condition in which children are born with fused or webbed fingers.www.futurity.org
