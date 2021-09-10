CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

11 Pieces of the Weirdest Band Merch

By Alicia Selin
101.9 The Rock
101.9 The Rock
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sure, pretty much every band on the planet has T-shirts, but we wanted to see what else was out there. That's why we decided to seek out 11 pieces of weirdest rock merch you can get. From fake mustaches, to a stethoscope, to stalker gloves, these rockstars have some weird...

1019therock.com

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Someone Paid $72,500 For The Weirdest Piece Of Elvis Memorabilia Ever

One of Elvis Presley’s most iconic jumpsuits sold for more than $1 million over the weekend. But something quite odd also went for big bucks. A jar of the King’s hair, with “extensive documentation” to prove it’s not faux fur, fetched $72,500, Kruse GWS Auctions said in a news release.
SHOPPING
geekspin

Hello Kitty and Pusheen celebrate their newfound friendship with a merch collection

For the first time ever, Sanrio’s Hello Kitty and cartoon cat Pusheen have teamed up for a limited-edition merchandise collection that celebrates their newfound friendship. The Hello Kitty x Pusheen collaboration features an assortment of exclusive apparel, accessories, collectibles, stationery, housewares, health and beauty products, and plushies. License partners of...
LIFESTYLE
101.9 The Rock

Record Store Day Reveals 2021 Black Friday Promotions

Record Store Day will return at least one more time this year, with plans to serve up plenty of specialty items specifically for the busiest shopping time of the year. The list of Record Store Day items available for the annual Black Friday promotion have now been revealed. Over the...
SHOPPING
hotnewhiphop.com

Brockhampton Reveal Merch Collection In Collaboration With Holiday

Brockhampton has collaborated with designer Nick Holiday's brand, Holiday, for a new merch collection which is available now on their website. The collection features sweatshirts, sweatpants, both long-sleeve and short-sleeve t-shirts, and more. The new pieces are modeled by the group's members Romil, Roberto, Kevin Abstract, and Matt Champion, in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merch#Planet
studybreaks.com

Super Yaki Is the Best Place To Get Your Niche Movie Merch

Can’t find any good sweatshirts or stickers to rep your favorite cult classic? No worries! This online store celebrates beloved movies and stars, no matter how niche. And it gets pretty niche. Well, Super Yaki may be the place for you. Their apparel designs celebrate beloved movies and stars, no...
SHOPPING
wkml.com

11 Dan + Shay Merch Items That Will Have Fans “Speechless”

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
BEAUTY & FASHION
justjaredjr.com

Chloe x Halle Bring Sisterly Love to Met Gala 2021

The 23-year-old singer and actress arrives in a flowy white ensemble alongside her sister Halle for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (September 13) in New York City. Chloe x Halle showed off two different styles while both wearing designer Rodarte to the event.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Hello Magazine

Ciara turns heads in a leather mini skirt - and wait ‘til you see her boots

On the heels of launching her own clothing line, it was clear Ciara was ready to make a major statement when she made her debut at this year’s New York Fashion Week. And she did not disappoint. The Level Up songstress made fans go wild when she shared several photos of herself on Instagram at the Peter Dundas x Revolve show putting her killer physique and toned legs on display as she struck several photos in the outfit before and after the show.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Black Enterprise

Beyoncé Reportedly ‘Disappointed and Angry’ After Critics Bash Her for Wearing a Tiffany’s ‘Blood Diamond’

It’s rare for “Queen Bey” to be involved in controversy, and she certainly doesn’t normally let on that there’s a problem. But there is much controversy surrounding Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s camp after she made history posing alongside a rare art piece from the late, great artist Jean-Michel Basquiat as the first Black woman to wear an iconic Tiffany & Co. Yellow Diamond.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
CELEBRITIES
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

WHAT THE HECK IS SWIMMING IN BUFFALO BAYOU? [VIDEO]

Otters!!! Yes, otter fans that live in Houston today is your day! I was a bit creeped out at first because at first look it looked like a big snakes. I'm not a snake fan. Otters, however, I'm a fan! From way back when Emmit Otter had his "Jug Band Christmas" to my kids watching "PB&J Otter" in the early days of Disney Junior, I always thought otters were pretty cool. Apparently a lot of Houstonians do to, on my friend Chris Alan's Houstonians facebook page there were plenty of great reactions...like "Get otter here! Sorry, couldn’t help myself. lol Pretty cool. Wonder how they got here." Other folks just enjoyed the cuteness with comments like "Omgggggg i love this so much" and "I Want One."
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Calls Out Jeweler For Selling Him Fake Pieces: "Don’t Fuccin Play Wit Me"

Earlier this week, Lil Durk warned people to beware of jewelers selling fake items and it didn't take long for Lil Baby to surface with a complaint. The rapper was outed for wearing a fake Patek, and after going viral, the Georgia rapper was upset to find out that the piece he spent $400K on was not real. He called out the "after market" jewelers who are taking advantage of customers looking to support high-end designers.
CELEBRITIES
Hollywood Life

Kesha Sports White Daisy Dukes & A ‘Playboy’ Sweatshirt As She Flashes A Peace Sign — Photos

Kesha was spotted out on a grocery run, picking up a ‘Happy Birthday’ balloon and flashing a peace sign for the camera. See the pics!. Kesha cut a casual figure when she was spotted running errands in Los Angeles, a few days after concluding her Kesha Live tour. The “Tik Tok” singer, 34, donned a pair of white distressed daisy duke shorts, which she paired with a black sweatshirt reading ‘Playboy’. She also rocked a pair of yellow-tinted sunglasses, a colorful protective face mask, and black Vans, as she pulled her platinum tresses back into a bun.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
101.9 The Rock

101.9 The Rock

Presque Isle, ME
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy