Washington County, VT

HUUSD Board prepares to vote on $59.5 million bond

By The Village
The Valley Reporter
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Harwood Unified Union School District Board chair, after a lengthy board discussion about how to present district voters with a bond, the board may now consider presenting voters with a ballot that offers various levels of the bond. At a Zoom Q&A with local media on September 9, board chair Torrey Smith said the school board needs to determine whether they will put a full bond of $59.5 million before voters in November or some other options. That decision will be determined by the board meeting on September 15.

#Building Materials#Infrastructure#Board Chair#Plumbing#Huusd Board#Harwood Union High School#Pe#Waitsfield
