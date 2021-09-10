HUUSD Board prepares to vote on $59.5 million bond
According to Harwood Unified Union School District Board chair, after a lengthy board discussion about how to present district voters with a bond, the board may now consider presenting voters with a ballot that offers various levels of the bond. At a Zoom Q&A with local media on September 9, board chair Torrey Smith said the school board needs to determine whether they will put a full bond of $59.5 million before voters in November or some other options. That decision will be determined by the board meeting on September 15.www.valleyreporter.com
