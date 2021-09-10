FCC expands Emergency Broadband Benefit program eligibility
Vermont Business Magazine On September 8, 2021, the FCC announced(link is external) that households with a member approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program --- including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision --- in the current 2021-2022 school year are also eligible for the Emergency Broadband Benefit(link is external) (EBB). This expands on the original program eligibility rules that included the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years.vermontbiz.com
