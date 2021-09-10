CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hood River, OR

Obituary: Jeanne Hagen

columbiagorgenews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeanne Hagen passed away at her home at Parkhurst Place in Hood River, Ore., on Aug. 13, 2021. She was 89 years old at the time of her passing. Jeanne was born in Hoquiam, Wash., on May 3, 1932, to Harry Dray Markwell and Marguerite Elsey Markwell. She was the youngest of four daughters. Following the death of her mother, Jeanne was raised by her eldest sister, Virginia Wilson. She graduated from Hoquiam High School in 1950 and shortly thereafter moved to Portland, Ore., to find work. It was in Portland that Jeanne met and married her first husband; they raised three children together but eventually divorced. Years later, Jeanne met Loyd Hagen and they married in 1980.

