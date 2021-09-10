CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salem, CT

'Furiosa' Delays Release By a Year, 'Salem's Lot' Opening in September 2022

By Brent Lang
Middletown Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Furiosa,” George Miller’s prequel to “Mad Max: Fury Road,” won’t hit screens until 2024. The hugely ambitious action film was originally scheduled to open on June 23, 2023. Instead, it will hit screens on Memorial Day of 2024, Warner Bros. said on Friday. In addition, “Salem’s Lot,” the studio’s upcoming...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CinemaBlend

Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot Movie: An Updated Cast List

Salem's Lot, first hitting shelves in 1975, was only the second Stephen King novel that was published, but to date it remains a favorite among Constant Readers. This being the case, it's little surprise that Hollywood has attempted to bring the story to life multiple times: the first being the two-part TV movie that came out in 1979, and the second being the exact same format and playing on the small screen in 2004. Now, writer/director Gary Dauberman is in the process of making the first ever big screen incarnation of the beloved book, and to help him do it he's started to put together an excellent ensemble.
SALEM, MO
New Haven Register

'Mad Max: Fury Road' prequel 'Furiosa' delayed to 2024

The “Mad Max: Fury Road” prequel “Furiosa” isn’t speeding into theaters anytime soon. The film’s release date was pushed back a year — to May 24, 2024, Warner Bros. said Friday. It had originally been set for June 2023. George Miller is returning to write and direct the film, which...
MOVIES
cinelinx.com

We’ll Have to Wait Longer for Furiosa, But Salem’s Lot Launches Next Year

Warner Bros. have made some adjustments to their upcoming movie schedule, delaying Furiosa nearly a year, while dating Salem’s Lot. Tough news for fans eager to feast their eyes on George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, Furiosa. Considering the many delays and struggles Fury Road faced before hitting the big screen, it almost makes sense to see Furiosa get hit with a delay.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Furiosa’: George Miller’s ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Prequel Starring Anya Taylor-Joy Will Release in 2024

George Miller has been developing a Mad Max: Fury Road spinoff movie centered on Charlize Theron‘s Imperator Furiosa character, with The Witch and The New Mutants star Anya Taylor-Joy taking over the role. It’s a prequel simply titled Furiosa at this time, and we’ve learned today that the planned release date of June 23, 2023 has been bumped back a bit.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
City
Salem, CT
GeekTyrant

William Sadler Has Joined the Film Adaptation of Stephen King's SALEM'S LOT

William Sadler has joined yet another Stephen King film project. He has appeared in adaptations of The Shawshank Redemption, The Green Mile, and The Mist, and now he is joining Salem’s Lot. Sadler made the announcement himself on Twitter saying:. He will join Lewis Pullman (Bad Times at the El...
SALEM, OR
Den of Geek

Can Salem’s Lot and Firestarter Reignite Stephen King at the Box Office?

It was almost exactly four years ago when It: Chapter One (as it came to be called), the first of two movies based on Stephen King’s classic 1986 novel, opened in theaters to a record-shattering $124 million in its first weekend. Adjusted for inflation, the film went on to become the highest grossing horror movie (and King adaptation) of all time, earning $701 million worldwide. Not even the vampires of ‘Salem’s Lot multiplied at that rate!
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Stephen King's Salem's Lot Movie Just Added A Shawshank Redemption Star

William Sadler has a phenomenal track record when it comes to Stephen King movies. Seemingly a good luck charm of sorts for director Frank Darabont, the actor has supporting roles in The Shawshank Redemption, The Green Mile, and The Mist, and all three are considered to be among the greatest King adaptations of all time. Now it appears that writer/director Gary Dauberman is borrowing some of that magic for his upcoming take on Salem's Lot, as Sadler himself has confirmed that he has a part to play in the production.
SALEM, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Rob Lowe
Person
Stephen King
Person
Alfre Woodard
Person
Charlize Theron
Person
George Miller
Person
Lewis Pullman
Person
Spencer Treat Clark
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Person
James Mason
TVOvermind

Salem’s Lot: A Key Character Is Gender Swapped

After its development announcement in 2020, the upcoming Salem’s Lot by Gary Dauberman is rapidly coming together. The movie has brought actors on board to play various roles like Ben Mears in just one week. Surprisingly, the cast is doing great. However, there is an exciting update on the new casting. The particular cast signed on is a talented performer, hence making gender-swapping in the movie notable. According to Deadline, Alfre Woodard is now in the adaptation of Stephen King. Her new role will be Dr. Cody. The book mentions Cody as a practical and rational person. However, he can’t ignore the pieces of evidence before him. The parts of evidence confirm that Maine town, Jerusalem’s Lot, is run by vampires.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Mad Max: Furiosa Pushed Back Almost An Entire Year

It looks like we spoke too soon about Mad Max: Furiosa avoiding the same sort of setbacks that plagued predecessor Fury Road. While we hopefully won’t be waiting 30 years to see the next installment in the post-apocalyptic franchise, the fourth installment has been hit with the first of what could ultimately be many delays, if history is any indication.
MOVIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

‘Salem’s Lot’ Starts Shooting, Adds Genre Veteran To Cast

Stephen King’s 1975 vampire classic Salem’s Lot is in front of the cameras–and the cast continues to grow. The New Line Cinema feature film has started production in Boston, according to a report on JoBlo.com, with William Sadler the latest member of the cast. Check out Sadler’s personal tweet announcing his involvement on this page.
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Warner Bros. Delays George Miller’s Furiosa Prequel To 2024

Warner Bros. Delays George Miller’s Furiosa Prequel To 2024. Mad Max fans will have to wait another year to return to the films’ post-apocalyptic desert landscapes. According to Variety, George Miller’s Furiosa is vacating its original June 23, 2023 release date. The movie will now hit theaters on May 24, 2024.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warnermedia#At T#Variety S Newsletter
/Film

'Salem's Lot Stealthily Adds King Adaptation Vet William Sadler, Already On Set

Well well well, look who's going to pop up in Gary Dauberman's feature-length adaptation of Stephen King's famous vampire novel, "'Salem's Lot." It's none other than William Sadler, who is no stranger to the world of King adaptations. He portrayed a prison inmate in Frank Darabont's all-timer "The Shawshank Redemption" as well as one of the poor bastards stuck in that little corner store in "The Mist" and the devastated father of two murdered girls in "The Green Mile."
MOVIES
moviehole.net

Mad Max and Salem’s Lot set new dates

The next “Mad Max” has been pushed back a year. “Mad Max : Furiosa”, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, will now open on May 24, 2024 instead of June 23, 2023, Warners has just announced. Set to lens in New South Wales next year, injecting at...
MOVIES
/Film

Furiosa: Release Date, Cast, And More

our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know. Look, almost everything may be varying degrees of bad right now, but I'm feeling oddly grateful for at least one aspect today. How lucky are we to be alive during a brief moment in time when filmmaker George Miller has already delivered a "Mad Max" sequel that is commonly regarded as one of the greatest action movies ever and, not content to stop there, is also set to deliver a "Furiosa" spin-off/prequel because why the hell not? You can count me among the loud and insufferable voices who would prefer new, original movies instead of rehashing the IPs that have been established before, but you'd have to be a special kind of cynical to see what Miller has planned for us and shrug your shoulders entirely.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Deadline

Warner Bros. Moves ‘Mad Max’ Spinoff ‘Furiosa’ To Memorial Day Weekend 2024; ‘Salem’s Lot’ To Debut Early Fall 2022

The Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Mad Max spinoff Furiosa will now open on May 24, 2024 instead of June 23, 2023, Warners has just announced. Meanwhile New Line’s Stephen King adaptation Salem’s Lot will open in the post Labor Day frame of Sept. 9, 2022 next year. That has been a rich period at the box office for Warner Bros and New Line horror fare, however, this year with James Wan’s Malignant on HBO Max, and up against Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ second weekend, that genre movie isn’t looking so strong. Salem’s Lot is directed and adapted by Gary Dauberman. Producers are Roy Lee, Wan, Michael...
MOVIES
411mania.com

Salem’s Lot Adaptation Gets 2022 Release Date

The latest adaptation of Stephen King’s vampire classic Salem’s Lot has an release date set for a year from now. New Line has announced (per Deadline that the Gary Dauberman-directed film will arrive on September 9th, 2022. The film will star Lewis Pullman as Ben Mears, Bill Camp as Matthew...
MOVIES
telegram.com

Sterling gets in the picture for 'Salem's Lot' remake

STERLING - First, a veteran serial killer. Now, blood-sucking vampires. If this continues, the B-Man’s 140 Tavern is going to need an exorcism or a deep cleansing by holy water. The local watering hole, located at 344 Redemption Rock Trail (Route 140), has been the shooting locale for two major...
STERLING, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy