There's a very interesting op-ed piece by Greg Barker at UnHerd, shared by W.G., that I want to pass along, because there is something in it that leapt off the page when I read it. It's one of those very obvious things one does not think about, until someone - in this case, Mr. Barker - point it out to you. The story itself is simplicity itself: Mr. Barker is arguing that the emergence of crypto-"currencies" has not lived up to its oft-touted claim to disenfranchise the financial elites and return monetary power to ordinary people. But the reason why - and it's an obvious reason - is what is the real nugget in this article:

CURRENCIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO