Boulder, CO

From the Community Editorial Board: 9/11

By Daily Camera editorial
Daily Camera
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Your take?. When my husband and I moved to New York City at the end of the 20th century, we had a crush of visitors who arrived almost every weekend to see the sights. We had a routine tour that would begin at St. John the Divine Cathedral near Columbia University on the upper West Side and wind down through Manhattan with the usual stops along the way. We would invariably end the marathon tour with a visit to the top of the World Trade Center. Windows on the World — that was the name of the bustling restaurant on the top floor. We loved it there. The Statue of Liberty was a sight to behold in the middle of New York Harbor. Our guests were awestruck by the entire experience. They would always gasp at the cost of the drinks which were about triple what they would pay back home in Minnesota. It all seemed so glamorous. The epitome of the Big Apple.

