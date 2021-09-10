CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

French Filmmakers Start to Dig Into Genre Fare

By Ben Croll
Middletown Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo say that Julia Ducournau’s Palme d’Or win in July inspired waves of excitement across swaths of the French industry would be something of an understatement. Indeed, to those working in genre, the fact that the “Titane” filmmaker became only the second woman director to claim one of the film world’s most august accolades follows well behind an accomplishment that they would argue puts in her even more rarified company: That she claimed such a feat from within an industry still hostile to genre itself.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Lea Seydoux Starrer ‘France’ Lures Major Buyers for Indie Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

Indie Sales has scored a flurry of deals on Bruno Dumont’s “France,” with Lea Seydoux, which world premiered in competition at Cannes and played at Toronto. Dumont’s eleventh feature film, “France” stars Seydoux as France, a glamorous TV star journalist juggling a primetime news show and a chaotic family life. Her frantic high-profile world is suddenly turned upside down after a traffic accident that causes her to injure a pedestrian. Blanche Gardin and Benjamin Biolay also star in the film. Indie Sales closed deals for Canada (K Films), China (DDDREAM), ex-Yugoslavia (MCF), Germany (MFA), Greece (Weird Wave), Italy (Academy 2), Portugal (Leopardo),...
MOVIES
WIVB

Filmmakers looking for musicians for “Cabrini”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A movie being filmed right here in western New York is looking for some more talent. According to a post by actor and casting agent Frank Rossi, there’s an urgent call for musicians. The filmmakers are looking for male musicians for a big scene that includes...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
screenanarchy.com

Genre Seeds: I START COUNTING, Bolstered By a Teen

What can filmmakers learn from a hard-to-classify film made in late 60s Britain? Plenty. The film is now available on Blu-ray from Fun City Editions. Is it a coming-of-age story? A horror thriller? Or something else entirely?. Before she had decided to pursue acting as a career, ballet dancer Jenny...
MOVIES
Variety

Penelope Cruz Teases Future Collaboration with ‘Official Competition’ Filmmakers at San Sebastian Press Conference

A week after taking the Volpi Cup best actress award at the Venice Film Festival, Penelope Cruz and her “Official Competition” co-stars Antonio Banderas and Oscar Martínez were in San Sebastian on Friday evening for the film’s Spanish premiere, where the trio hosted a press conference joined on stage by producer Jaume Roures, CEO at Mediapro, and via a video stream by the film’s writing-directing duo Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn. While discussing her admiration for Duprat and Cohn’s ability to make the difficult task of shooting a comedy seem easy, Cruz teased that she would be teaming up again with...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexandre Aja
Person
Luc Besson
Middletown Press

Marion Cotillard on the #MeToo Movement: 'It's a True Revolution'

Oscar-winning French actor Marion Cotillard spoke about the “revolution” led by women to shake up the patriarchy since the start of #MeToo at the San Sebastian Film Festival where she received the Donostia Award for career achievement on Friday’s opening night. “For the past several years, the subordination of women...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Branagh's 'Belfast' boosts Oscars hopes with Toronto prize

"Belfast," Kenneth Branagh's black-and-white homage to the hometown he fled as a child, raised its profile as an early Oscar frontrunner by winning the Toronto film festival's coveted top prize Saturday. The Toronto festival's top documentary prize went to "The Rescue," a film recounting the rescue of a Thai boys' soccer team from a flooded cave in 2018, from Oscar-winning "Free Solo" directors E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin. amz/to
MOVIES
Variety

Clara Rugaard, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo Star in Rodrigo Cortes’ ‘Love Gets a Room,’ From Nostromo (EXCLUSIVE)

Clara Rugaard, a Sundance sensation for her performance “I Am Mother,” and Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, star of “Coda” and “Sing Street,” headline “Love Gets a Room,” a Warsaw Ghetto-set romantic musical drama directed by Rodrigo Cortés (“Buried,” “Red Lights”). Shot under the radar in order to magnify impact nearer to release when theaters return, said its producer Adrián Guerra, “Love Gets a Room” is produced and financed by Guerra’s Nostromo Pictures, with Lionsgate International handling international rights and CAA representing U.S. rights. Top Spanish independent A Contracorriente Films will release the film in Spain theatrically at the end of the year. Written by...
MOVIES
Middletown Press

Watch the Trailer for San Sebastian New Directors Player 'Hilda's Short Summer' (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety has been given exclusive first access to Agustín Banchero’s debut Uruguayan feature “Hilda’s Short Summer,” sold by FiGa Films and premiering in the New Directors section at this year’s San Sebastian Film Festival on Sunday, Sept. 19. “Hilda’s Short Summer” is produced by Tarkiofilm’s Virginia Bogliolo in Uruguay and...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French#Titane#American#Asian#Europacorp#European#Unifrance#Fantasia#Kinology Wild Bunch
justjaredjr.com

Chloe x Halle Bring Sisterly Love to Met Gala 2021

The 23-year-old singer and actress arrives in a flowy white ensemble alongside her sister Halle for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (September 13) in New York City. Chloe x Halle showed off two different styles while both wearing designer Rodarte to the event.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hollywood Life

Kesha Sports White Daisy Dukes & A ‘Playboy’ Sweatshirt As She Flashes A Peace Sign — Photos

Kesha was spotted out on a grocery run, picking up a ‘Happy Birthday’ balloon and flashing a peace sign for the camera. See the pics!. Kesha cut a casual figure when she was spotted running errands in Los Angeles, a few days after concluding her Kesha Live tour. The “Tik Tok” singer, 34, donned a pair of white distressed daisy duke shorts, which she paired with a black sweatshirt reading ‘Playboy’. She also rocked a pair of yellow-tinted sunglasses, a colorful protective face mask, and black Vans, as she pulled her platinum tresses back into a bun.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
ETOnline.com

Kate Hudson Turns Heads in Bold Red Dress at Venice Film Festival

Kate Hudson is turning heads at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Hudson wore a red Chantilly lace and tulle Valentino gown from the Valentino Resort 2022 Prêt-à-Porter collection to the Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon premiere in Venice, Italy Sunday. Hudson looked ethereal as she floated along the carpet in the bold, red dress.
MOVIES
Variety

New ‘Lost Boys’ Movie Starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell Set at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is planning to take another bite out of 1980s cult hit “The Lost Boys,” with a modern day take starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell. Jupe starred in the “A Quiet Place” films  and appeared in “The Undoing” and “Honey Boy,” while Martell was part of the “It” movies ensemble and starred in the “Defending Jacob” series as well as appearing in “Knives Out” and “Masters of Sex.” Jonathan Entwistle will direct with Randy McKinnon, who is working on “Static Shock” for Warner and DC, is writing the new version, the studio confirmed. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger are producing through...
MOVIES
Entertainment Weekly

See Kevin Hart like 'you've never seen' him in Netflix's True Story first look

Kevin Hart is ready to introduce you to "Crazy Kevin." For Netflix's limited series True Story (debuting Nov. 24), which serves as the comedy rockstar's first dramatic TV role, Hart blends reality with fiction, starring as Kid, a world famous comedian who returns home to Philadelphia for a tour stop and experiences a lost evening with his older brother Carlton (Wesley Snipes) that could cost him everything.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
SPORTbible

Hulk Announces His 'Niece' Wife is Pregnant On Social Media

Brazilian footballer Hulk and his wife, who happens to be the niece of his ex wife, have revealed that she is pregnant and expecting their first child together. Hulk left his wife of 12 years back in July 2019 but just a few months later the former Porto player was back in a relationship, with his exes niece.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Megan Fox & Tyson Ritter To Star In ‘Bonnie & Clyde’ Update ‘Johnny & Clyde’

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off her show-stopping VMAs appearance, Megan Fox (Transformers) has been set to star with Tyson Ritter (Preacher) in new feature thriller Johnny And Clyde, we can reveal. The film, produced by Chad A. Verdi’s (Bleed For This) Verdi Productions, is a new take on the famous Bonnie and Clyde story. The movie will follow the two eponymous serial killers who are madly in love and on an endless crime spree. They have their sights set on robbing a prosperous casino run by crime boss Alana (Fox) and her head of security (Ritter). The movie is currently in production in Rhode Island...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy