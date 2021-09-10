CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why 'Orange Is the New Black's' Adrienne C. Moore Traded Prison Scrubs for a Badge in 'Pretty Hard Cases'

By Danielle Turchiano
Middletown Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor seven seasons, Adrienne C. Moore played an inmate nicknamed Black Cindy on Netflix’s dark comedy “Orange Is the New Black,” set in a women’s prison Litchfield Penitentiary. With her new Canadian television series, “Pretty Hard Cases,” Moore is now on the other side of the law as Kelly Duff, a no-nonsense drug squad detective. But, she has found some important similarities between the two shows that helped make her professional transition an easy one.

