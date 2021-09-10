CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colchester, VT

Vermont Climate Council launches events to gather feedback for state Climate Action Plan

 8 days ago

Vermont Business Magazine From hotter days to more frequent and intense storms, Vermont’s climate patterns are clearly shifting and impacting our state. This fall, state officials, local leaders and members of the Vermont Climate Council invite the public to attend one of several events to learn about the development of the state’s Climate Action Plan and help prioritize approaches.

