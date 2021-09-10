CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
C-SPAN Announces Annual StudentCam Documentary Competition

By Mary Anne Lane
GPB
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleC-SPAN's StudentCam competition returns for its 18th year engaging students across the country in a project-based learning experience. This year's theme — “How does the federal government impact your life?” — asks students to explore a federal policy or program and evaluate its effectiveness from multiple perspectives. C-SPAN and its cable and satellite television partners invite middle and high school students to enter the documentary contest, which awards $100,000 in cash prizes.

