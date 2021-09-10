Big Brother 23: The Cookout Makes History, Now Must Turn On Each Other

Last night on Big Brother 23, Claire and Alyssa went out in the double eviction, leaving The Cookout as the Final 6. Tiffany, Hannah, Azah, Xavier, Kyland and Derek F made show history by making it to the Final 6, and one of them will make history again as the first black winner of Big Brother US. They can also claim the title of the most successful alliance in the show’s history, having formed week one and all its members making it to the end of the game. They had their ups and downs throughout the season, but to make it fully intact to the end is unheard of. People can argue there are better alliances in the show’s history, but you can’t argue against The Cookout being the most successful.