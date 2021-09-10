The Team Behind Nacheaux Is Developing a Full-Blown Food Hall

Nacheaux owners Anthony and Stephanie Brown were in the car, headed to Sunriver, when they got a phone call. The two, who run their Southern-meets-Latin-American cart-turned-food-hall-stall within the Alameda Hop on Fremont, had a rare moment to pause while building out their incoming speakeasy, Bourbon Street; they decided to take their first family vacation that year. But an hour into their drive east, the couple’s landlord called: The other tenants in their building, Blind Ox and Mix N Match Creamery, were leaving in a matter of weeks, and their landlord wanted to offer them the entire 4,000 square-foot space. “We decided to take it over, but we hopped into logistics mode while we were out there,” Anthony Brown says. “It was so abrupt... now we’re in a full sprint.”