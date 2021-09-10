Playoff hopes at stake as Liberty visit Wings

Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray jumped from one side of Sabrina Ionescu to the other after the latter stopped at the free throw line to adjust for a final shot with her New York Liberty down one on Saturday night. Ionescu put herself in a position to take a straightaway jump shot. Though she was leaning forward a little bit, her hands took the ball up in perfect form — she wasn’t at an awkward angle. But Gray, now on Ionescu’s left side and slightly behind her, reached out with her left hand and blocked the ball without fouling at 0.6 seconds remaining. Gray’s teammate Marina Mabrey, who finished with a game-high 21 points, grabbed the ball as time expired, sending the Wings to the playoffs with a 77-76 win at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO