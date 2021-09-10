CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy's Kineofilm to Explore Multi-Generational Learning in 'On Life' (EXCLUSIVE)

By Ed Meza
GreenwichTime
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing its acclaimed 2020 drama “To the Unknown God,” Italy’s Kineofilm is developing a feature about an aging countess who sets up a new type of school with a group of disenfranchised yet gifted children in her spacious 16th-century villa. Kineofilm’s Rodolfo Bisatti, who co-wrote and helmed “To the Unknown...

Hollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez Looks More Regal Than Ever As She Arrives At D&G Party In Venice – Watch

Queen vibes! Jennifer Lopez arrived to D&G’s epic Venice soirée in an ensemble fit for royalty, right down to her sparkly tiara. Jennifer Lopez, 52, just reminded the world why she’s as fashion icon. The “Jenny From The Block” singer arrived to Dolce & Gabbana’s epic gala in Venice, Italy on Saturday, Aug. 28 in a show stopping ensemble fit for royalty. J.Lo looked like a queen in a green silk floral cape over top a black baroque floral pant and bedazzled crystal crop top. She topped her pulled back hair with an epic tiara, finishing the look with a sparkly pair of platform jeweled sandals and a woven handbag.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

France’s Charades and Italy’s I Wonder Pictures Join Forces on New Italian Cinema Voices (EXCLUSIVE)

French sales and co-production company Charades has forged an alliance with Italy’s I Wonder Pictures to jointly seek out projects by under-the-radar Italian cinema directors that they can board as co-producers and distribute in Italy and around the world. The pact between Charades, a prominent Paris-based indie outfit headed by veteran sales agent and former Wild Bunch exec Carole Baraton, and I Wonder, a growing niche Italian distributor owned and operated by Biografilm Festival founder Andrea Romeo, reflects the increased international interest in new Italian cinema and also the need for European companies to join forces as the market consolidates. The first...
MOVIES
Variety

Watch Trailer for Venice Days Closer ‘Lovely Boy’ About Rome’s Trap Music Scene (EXCLUSIVE)

In Italian director Francesco Lettieri’s “Lovely Boy,” which is the closing film of Venice’s independently run Venice Days section, a rising star of Rome’s never before depicted trap music scene gets sucked into a spiral of self-destruction. “Lovely Boy” is the sophomore feature by Lettieri, who made his debut with “Ultras,” a drama about Neapolitan soccer hooligans that plays worldwide on Netflix. Both “Ultras” and “Lovely Boy” were lead produced by Rome’s Indigo Film, best known as the shingle behind Paolo Sorrentino’s Oscar-winning “The Great Beauty.” The Rome-set pic tells the story of Nic, aka Lovely Boy, a talented trapper who has a...
MOVIES
Russia’s Central Partnership Unveils Fall Slate at Toronto Film Festival (Exclusive)

Russian production and distribution powerhouse Central Partnership has unveiled a slate of upcoming releases at the Toronto International Film Festival, which Variety can reveal exclusively. Among the films they’ll be introducing to foreign buyers are the latest blockbuster from Sergey Mokritskiy, whose 2015 WWII epic “Battle of Sevastopol” sold worldwide...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Life of Fish’ Director Matias Bize Boards Chilean Family Drama ‘The Stolen Kids’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Chile’s Matías Bize, the multi-prized director of “In the Bed,” “The Life of Fish” and “The Memory of Water,” is attached to direct “The Stolen Kids” (“Niños de Contrabando”), a family drama straddling Chile and Europe set up at María Wood Producciones and MegaMedia, the latter part-owned by Discovery Networks Latin America. A true-life inspired series, “The Stolen Kids” will be presented on Tuesday at Pamplona’s Conecta Fiction, the Europe-Latin America TV series co-production forum. It features as one of the 10 projects chosen for the event’s main Copro Series competition. Relaunched in 2020 by Wood, producer of Turner’s “Mary & Mike”...
TV SERIES
New Haven Register

Spain's Film Factory Closes Germany on Iciar Bollaín's 'Maixabel.' in San Sebastian Competition (EXCLUSIVE)

Vicente Canales’ Film Factory Entertainment has sold Icíar Bollaín’s San Sebastian Festival-bound Basque reconciliation drama “Maixabel” to Germany, striking a deal with Berlin-based distributor Piffl Medien. The film is set to make its theatrical release in Spain on Sept. 24 via Buena Vista Intl. More from Variety. Lea Seydoux Starrer...
MOVIES
GreenwichTime

Film Movement Acquires 'Tahara' With 'Shiva Baby' Star Rachel Sennott (EXCLUSIVE)

The film will be released theatrically in North America in 2022, followed by a roll out on home video and digital services. “Tahara” follows Carrie Lowstein (DeFreece) and Hannah Rosen (Sennott) who are best friends. When their former Hebrew school classmate, Samantha Goldstein, commits suicide, the two girls go to her funeral as well as the “Teen Talk-back” session designed to be an opportunity for them to understand grief through their faith. But, after an innocent kissing exercise turns Carrie’s world inside out, the pair finds themselves distracted by teenage complications.
MOVIES
Variety

Penelope Cruz Teases Future Collaboration with ‘Official Competition’ Filmmakers at San Sebastian Press Conference

A week after taking the Volpi Cup best actress award at the Venice Film Festival, Penelope Cruz and her “Official Competition” co-stars Antonio Banderas and Oscar Martínez were in San Sebastian on Friday evening for the film’s Spanish premiere, where the trio hosted a press conference joined on stage by producer Jaume Roures, CEO at Mediapro, and via a video stream by the film’s writing-directing duo Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn. While discussing her admiration for Duprat and Cohn’s ability to make the difficult task of shooting a comedy seem easy, Cruz teased that she would be teaming up again with...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Unveils New Italian Originals as Elena Ferrante Series Begins Shoot With Valeria Golino in Cast

Netflix is moving forward with its Elena Ferrante series adaptation, “The Lying Life of Adults,” which will start shooting in Naples in October with Neapolitan helmer Edoardo De Angelis (“Indivisible”) directing and Valeria Golino playing a prominent role. “Lying Life of Adults” leads a slate of Netflix Italian original series projects — several of which are literary adaptations — that were announced in Rome on Thursday by Eleonora “Tinny” Andreatta in her first meeting with the press since joining the streaming giant last year as VP of Italian Original series after a long stint as head of drama at Italian public broadcaster...
TV SERIES
GreenwichTime

La Claqueta to Produce Animated Gender Violence Survivor Story 'Bella' (EXCLUSIVE)

Celebrated Andalusian production house La Claqueta, headed by producer Olmo Figueredo, will produce “Bella,” the debut animated feature from Spanish director Manuel H. Martín – with whom the company previously produced the award-winning documentary “30 Years of Darkness” and “El viaje mas largo,” and celebrated VFX supervisor Amparo Martínez Barco (“Marshland,” “The Head”).
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Kate Hudson Turns Heads in Bold Red Dress at Venice Film Festival

Kate Hudson is turning heads at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Hudson wore a red Chantilly lace and tulle Valentino gown from the Valentino Resort 2022 Prêt-à-Porter collection to the Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon premiere in Venice, Italy Sunday. Hudson looked ethereal as she floated along the carpet in the bold, red dress.
MOVIES
Nashville Scene

Eyimofe (This Is My Desire) Is a Bittersweet Reminder of Life’s Fragility

Life’s not fair. That’s one of the things we first hear even as we take our first steps, and one of the things we first see once we encounter the world beyond our front yard. Life ebbs and flows, shaped by circumstance and random chance. We can follow our dreams to a wonderful future, or reality can tank our hard work and ambition. That’s just how it works.
MOVIES
Screendaily

Memento does brisk business on ‘Huda’s Salon’ ahead of TIFF premiere (exclusive)

Paris-based Memento International has sold Palestinian director Hany Abu-Assad’s Huda’s Salon to a slew of key territories ahead of its world premiere in the Platform competition at the Toronto International Film Festival this week. The political thriller has been acquired by Spain (Karma Films), Greece (Rosebud.21), Turkey (Filmarti Film), ex-Yugoslavia...
WORLD
Laredo Morning Times

Film Factory Takes 'Modelo 77,' From 'Marshland's' Alberto Rodríguez (EXCLUSIVE)

Opening up what could be a rich vein in Spanish movies coming onto the open market, Film Factory Entertainment has acquired world sales rights outside Spain to “Modelo 77,” the next film by Alberto Rodríguez, director of “Marshland” and “The Plague.”. A potential jewel in Spanish cinema’s 2022 crown, “Modelo...
MOVIES
GreenwichTime

St. Vincent on Playing a Satirical Version of Herself in 'The Nowhere Inn': 'The Purpose Isn't Necessarily to Endear'

There haven’t been a lot of sharp rock ‘n’ roll satires in recent years, with “This Is Spinal Tap” perhaps having set the bar too high for future contenders to trisk following in its platform bootsteps. But “The Nowhere Inn,” a new movie starring and written by St. Vincent and Carrie Brownstein, boldly offers a witty take on musicians and media on its way to landing as a seriocomic nightmare. It’s comedy “with a scotch of horror,” as St. Vincent told Variety in a previous interview about the film. The source of the horror, such as it is? No less a thing to be parodied and/or serious bogeyman than celebrity narcissism itself.
MOVIES
GreenwichTime

10 Best Movies at Toronto International Film Festival 2021

The crowds were gone — that was the first thing you noticed at this year’s Toronto Film Festival. Normally, over the course of the 10 days that this annual gathering of film lovers and lookie-loos runs, you’ll find throngs of people outside the Princess of Wales Theatre or the Roy Thomson Hall, hoping to catch a glimpse of whatever movie star is working the red carpet. The lines of ticketholders that snake around the block were M.I.A. You could see tumbleweeds blow through the usually bustling lobbies of the Scotiabank multiplex and the boutique-like Bell Lightbox. There was a “Midnight Madness” sidebar, but no raucous midnight screenings at the Ryerson. There was some press, but no press room. Screenings were at half-capacity; so were the once-packed downtown streets on a Saturday night. It was a little like attending a gala party in a ghost town.
MOVIES

