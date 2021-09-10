SPIED: G20 BMW 3 Series LCI Caught with New Headlights

I like this current-generation of 3 Series. This G20-gen car is handsome, well-proportioned, has cool headlights with little E46-style notches in them, and even has the best kidney grilles of any current BMW. It’s bound for a facelift, though, as is the BMW way, so some of those looks are going to change, for better or worse, and we get a tease of said changes in these new spy photos. (We don’t own the photos but you can see them here)