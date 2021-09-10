CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange, CT

Why 'Orange Is the New Black's' Adrienne C. Moore Traded Prison Scrubs for a Badge in 'Pretty Hard Cases'

By Danielle Turchiano
GreenwichTime
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor seven seasons, Adrienne C. Moore played an inmate nicknamed Black Cindy on Netflix’s dark comedy “Orange Is the New Black,” set in a women’s prison Litchfield Penitentiary. With her new Canadian television series, “Pretty Hard Cases,” Moore is now on the other side of the law as Kelly Duff, a no-nonsense drug squad detective. But, she has found some important similarities between the two shows that helped make her professional transition an easy one.

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

'Orange Is the New Black' star Uzo Aduba reveals she got married

"Orange Is the New Black" star Uzo Aduba revealed Sunday that she married filmmaker Robert Sweeting. The three-time Emmy winner shared a radiant photo from her wedding and started off her caption with a fitting quote from the 1989 romantic comedy "When Harry Met Sally." "When you realize you want...
CELEBRITIES
Hollywood Life

Kesha Sports White Daisy Dukes & A ‘Playboy’ Sweatshirt As She Flashes A Peace Sign — Photos

Kesha was spotted out on a grocery run, picking up a ‘Happy Birthday’ balloon and flashing a peace sign for the camera. See the pics!. Kesha cut a casual figure when she was spotted running errands in Los Angeles, a few days after concluding her Kesha Live tour. The “Tik Tok” singer, 34, donned a pair of white distressed daisy duke shorts, which she paired with a black sweatshirt reading ‘Playboy’. She also rocked a pair of yellow-tinted sunglasses, a colorful protective face mask, and black Vans, as she pulled her platinum tresses back into a bun.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Remakes '90s Movie, and It Instantly Hits No. 1

The gender-swapped remake of She's All That hit Netflix on Friday. The new movie, He's All That, now stands in the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S. this weekend. The movie also topped the Top 10 Movies chart. He's All That marks the acting debut of TikTok star Addison Rae, who plays Padget Sawyer. Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan plays Cameron Kweller.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orange, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
ComicBook

Law & Order: SVU Star Confirms Exit with Heartfelt Video

Law & Order: SVU fans were understandably shocked and upset when it was reported that both Demore Barnes and Jamie Gray Hyder would be exiting the series in season 23. The reasoning has not been revealed by the show or Wolf Entertainment, but Hyder did previously confirm the report. Barnes, who plays Deputy Chief Christian Garland on the show, previously wrote a post on social media that explained he was dealing with a death in the family, and that a full statement would be coming at a later date. That date is now here, as Barnes took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to the fans, his castmates, the crew, and Wolf Entertainment, and during the statement, he revealed that he's still not completely sure why the decision was made. You can read his full statement below.
TV SERIES
femalefirst.co.uk

Billy Porter to direct queer teen comedy To Be Real

Billy Porter will direct queer teen comedy 'To Be Real', a new project from Gabrielle Union's I’ll Have Another production company. Billy Porter will direct queer teen comedy 'To Be Real'. The 51-year-old actor and singer is currently working on his feature directorial debut 'What If?' but he has also...
MOVIES
The Guardian

MJ Rodriguez on Pose and making Emmy history: ‘I want to play anything: trans, cis, superhero, alien’

MJ Rodriguez can see me but I can’t see her. This is not the sort of existential issue that afflicted pre-pandemic interviews, but minutes before my Zoom encounter with the actor and singer I get an email from Rodriguez’s rep saying she will no longer be appearing on camera. This comes hot on the heels of another message saying Rodriguez, who this year became the first trans actor in history to be nominated for an Emmy award in a lead acting category, for her fantastic performance in Pose, would rather I didn’t ask her about the ballroom scene. Which is basically the entire world of Pose, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s era-defining drama, set in the New York underground vogueing culture of the late 1980s and early 1990s.
MUSIC
wrsi.com

The world’s favorite TV families

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) Television families date back to the beginning of TV. In the earliest days of television, these idealized families represented the traditional nuclear family—mother, father, children, and usually a dog or cat thrown in for good measure. As decades passed and television grew and evolved with families watching it, the small screen began to more accurately represent what real families looked like and how they were structured. While the families changed, the love for them has remained.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Percy Hynes White
Person
Adrienne C. Moore
Popculture

Adrienne C. Moore and Meredith MacNeill Face off at Gunpoint in 'Pretty Hard Cases' Exclusive Clip

IMDb TV's original series Pretty Hard Cases is premiering on the streaming platform on Friday, Sept. 10. The series stars Adrienne C. Moore (Orange is the New Black) and Meredith MacNeill (Baroness von Sketch Show) and chronicles the two vastly different women who are thriving. Samantha Wazowski (MacNeil) is an optimist and cover-achieving detective, while Kelly Duff (Moore) is the tough and make-no-apologies detective. The two join forces to take down one of Toronto's most notorious drug gangs in history.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orange Is The New Black#Hard Cases#Big Black#Prison Scrubs#Canadian#Sympatico#African Americans
GreenwichTime

Film Movement Acquires 'Tahara' With 'Shiva Baby' Star Rachel Sennott (EXCLUSIVE)

The film will be released theatrically in North America in 2022, followed by a roll out on home video and digital services. “Tahara” follows Carrie Lowstein (DeFreece) and Hannah Rosen (Sennott) who are best friends. When their former Hebrew school classmate, Samantha Goldstein, commits suicide, the two girls go to her funeral as well as the “Teen Talk-back” session designed to be an opportunity for them to understand grief through their faith. But, after an innocent kissing exercise turns Carrie’s world inside out, the pair finds themselves distracted by teenage complications.
MOVIES
GreenwichTime

New 'Lost Boys' Movie Starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell Set at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is planning to take another bite out of 1980s cult hit “The Lost Boys,” with a modern day take starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell. Jupe starred in the “A Quiet Place” films and appeared in “The Undoing” and “Honey Boy,” while Martell was part of the “It” movies ensemble and starred in the “Defending Jacob” series as well as appearing in “Knives Out” and “Masters of Sex.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
GreenwichTime

FilmSharks Snaps Up World Sales, Disney's Star Takes Latin America to Patagonik's 'Cato' (EXCLUSIVE)

Buenos Aires-based sales and production company FilmSharks International has snatched world sales rights to Patagonik title “Cato,” outside of Latin America, which Disney’s Star Distribution will handle. The Walt Disney Company owns a significant stake in the Patagonik Film Group. FilmSharks subsidiary, The Remake Company, will also handle remake rights.
MOVIES
GreenwichTime

La Claqueta to Produce Animated Gender Violence Survivor Story 'Bella' (EXCLUSIVE)

Celebrated Andalusian production house La Claqueta, headed by producer Olmo Figueredo, will produce “Bella,” the debut animated feature from Spanish director Manuel H. Martín – with whom the company previously produced the award-winning documentary “30 Years of Darkness” and “El viaje mas largo,” and celebrated VFX supervisor Amparo Martínez Barco (“Marshland,” “The Head”).
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

11 Shows Returning Fall 2021 Without Major Characters

The fall 2021 season is officially kicking off on Monday, September 21, but fans won’t be welcoming back all of their favorite characters when some of the shows return. In some cases, we already said goodbye to some characters in the previous season’s finale. For example, The Blacklist said goodbye to one of its leads, leaving fans wondering just what that means for the show going forward, and Chicago Med lost two of its original staff. The Good Doctor returned home from a medical mission without one of its doctors. An Arrowverse show, Legends of Tomorrow, bid adieu to a character but not a cast member; we’ll have to see just how that’s explained when he makes his debut.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy