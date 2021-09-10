'Yellowstone' Prequel '1883' at Paramount Plus Casts Billy Bob Thornton in Guest Role
Thornton joins previously announced cast members Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott. The series takes place in the titular year and follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is described as a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana. Thornton will appear in the guest star role of Marshal Jim Courtright.www.greenwichtime.com
Comments / 0