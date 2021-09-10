CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Apple TV+ Orders New ‘Yo Gabba Gabba’ Series; Acquires Entire Library

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LIX0o_0bsMdcUV00

Apple TV+ is expanding its kids programming content with the acquisition of the beloved Yo Gabba Gabba! library. In partnership with WildBrain , Apple TV+ has ordered a new 20-episode half-hour series based on the former Nickelodeon show, along with all Yo Gabba Gabba ! classic series and specials.

According to Apple TV+, the new series will be a reimagining based on the heart and essence of what Yo Gabba Gabba! is – a fantastic land of optimism and fun, where kids and families are taught life lessons through song and dance that allow them to learn, laugh and heal.

Created by Christian Jacobs and Scott Schultz, the original Yo Gabba Gabba! series, starring DJ Lance Rock and five costumed characters, aired on Nickelodeon from 2007-2015. Over the course of its run it won a Daytime Emmy award and two Television Critics Association awards and featured guest stars including Mos Def, The Flaming Lips, Jack Black, The Roots, Andy Samberg, Amy Sedaris, Sarah Silverman, Devo and Weird Al Yankovic.

The franchise also spawned several live stage shows, a toy line and other merchandise.

The new series will be produced in partnership and collaboration with WildBrain and Yo Gabba Gabba LLC, co-owners of the IP.

The deal for Yo Gabba Gabba! follows Apple and WildBrain’s previously announced partnership with Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions, to make Apple TV+ the home for new Peanuts originals and classic Peanuts specials.

Comments / 0

Related
Mercury News

Fall TV 2021: 12 new shows we can’t wait to see

For viewers, the start of a new fall TV season can be like wrangling with a dating app. You weed through what seems like an endless barrage of prospects — most of which don’t have the traits that get your heart racing. The sitcoms look lame, the dramas too unappealing. Frustration sets in. You swipe left and move on. Again and again and again.
TV SERIES
imore.com

Apple TV+ gets new Joseph Gordon-Levitt animated show for kids

Apple TV+ is getting new family shows. Wolfboy and the Everything Factory is a new show from Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The company has also announced Get Rolling with Otis and Puppy Place. Apple TV+ is getting a slew of new content for kids and families, starting with a new show from...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mos Def
Person
Scott Schultz
Person
Christian Jacobs
Person
Sarah Silverman
Person
Al Yankovic
Person
Amy Sedaris
Person
Andy Samberg
Cult of Mac

Romp with 3 new kids’ shows on Apple TV+ this fall

Apple TV+ plans to air three new shows for kids and families in the coming weeks. One is set to debut later in September, while two others premiere in October. We’ll have to see if any of them can match the critical success of Apple TV+’s award-winning kids’ show Stillwater.
KIDS
Cult of Mac

Yo Gabba Gabba! discovers a new home on Apple TV+

A new season of the musical educational show Yo Gabba Gabba! will premier on Apple TV+. Plus, children will soon be able to tune in to Apple’s streaming service to watch previous episodes, which offer music, live-action characters, animation and a very optimistic attitude. This is part of the growing...
TV & VIDEOS
imore.com

Apple picks up 'Yo Gabba Gabba!' for Apple TV+

20 half-hour episodes are on the way. Yo Gabba Gabba! is heading to Apple TV+, WildBrain has announced today. Apple TV+ has teamed with WildBrain to become the new home for Yo Gabba Gabba!, including a brand-new original series, comprising 20 half-hour episodes, and the entire Yo Gabba Gabba! classic series and specials.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘See’ Becomes Apple TV+’s Most Watched Returning Drama Series After Strong Season 2 Start

In its sophomore season, which also stars Dave Bautista and Alfre Woodard, has become Apple TV+’s most watched returning drama series in the first two weeks after release, sources said. As usual, hard streaming ratings data is not made available, but See‘s Season 2 viewership over the first two weeks is said to be up nearly 30% over the same period of Season 1 in the U.S. (See followed a different release pattern in Season 1, when the first three episodes were dropped on premiere date, with the rest of the episodes debuting weekly, while all of Season 2’s episodes are being released weekly. Additionally, since Apple is keeping subscriber numbers for its services under wraps, it is unclear how Apple TV+’s universe has expanded from Nov. 1, 2019, when the service launched, and Aug. 27, 2021, when See‘s second season was released in more than 100 countries.)
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Wildbrain#Yo Gabba Gabba Llc#Ip#Peanuts Worldwide
Macdaily News

Apple TV+ announces expanded fall lineup of series for kids and families

Apple TV+ today announced an expanded lineup of series for kids and families that will premiere this fall alongside its award-winning slate, including “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory,” a new animated adventure series from creators Toff Mazery and Edward Jesse, executive producers Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD, Emmy Award-winning Bento Box Entertainment and Michael Ryan, premiering on Apple TV+ Friday, September 24; “Get Rolling With Otis,” a series from 9 Story and Brown Bag Films based on the popular books by Penguin Random House, which follows the adventures of a little tractor with a big heart, debuting Friday, October 8; and “Puppy Place,” an adorable live-action scripted series about the search for fur-ever homes based on the Scholastic best-selling book series, which bows Friday, October 15.
TV & VIDEOS
Cult of Mac

Apple TV+ might premiere new show or movie every week in 2022

Apple is reportedly ramping up the pace of new content for its streaming video service. Apple TV+ will allegedly debut a new show or movie every week in 2022. If true, this would significantly increase the amount of content available in the service that’s about to hit its second anniversary.
TV SHOWS
Collider

'Yo Gabba Gabba!' Reboot Is Coming to AppleTV+

AppleTV+ has made plans to revive the popular children’s show, Yo Gabba Gabba!. This previous Nickelodeon children’s series has found a new home and current plans for 20 new 30-minute episodes. However, Apple has acquired the series’ already entire existing 66-episode library. The new series is expected to be produced by WildBrain and Yo Gabba Gabba LLC, a co-owner.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

‘Wolfboy and the Everything Factory’ Trailer Reunites Apple TV+ and Joseph Gordon-Levitt for New Animated Series

Following a slew of Emmy nominations for their adult programming, Apple is moving even further into children’s programming, with shows produced by some pretty big names. As part of their fall lineup of childrens’ series, Apple TV+ has released the trailer for Wolfboy and the Everything Factory, a brand new animated series about the power of belief and creativity, executive produced by Joseph Gordon-Levitt.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
Apple Insider

Apple TV+ planning 50 new shows for 2021, doubles production slate

A new report claims that Apple is planning to greatly increase its Apple TV+ program library with at least one new show per week in 2022, plus it is currently spending half a billion on advertising. As of May 2021, Apple TV+ was believed to have around 40 million subscribers,...
BUSINESS
MacRumors Forums

Apple TV+ News: 'Swagger' Debuts October 29, 'Yo Gabba Gabba' Revival, John Lithgow Joins 'Sharper'

The first season of basketball-focused TV show "Swagger" is set to premiere on Friday, October 29, Apple announced today. "Swagger" is a drama series inspired by Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant's childhood and his experience as a talented youth basketball player courted by recruiters. Inspired by Durant's experiences, "Swagger" explores...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Ted Lasso' Season 2: Celebrities Respond to Their Shoutouts on Apple TV+ Series

Ted Lasso is winding down its second season as four more episodes remain. But while fans love the storytelling of the Apple TV+ series, celebrities love Ted Lasso because their names are mentioned at the most random times. The title character, played by Jason Sudeikis, delivers the majority of the shoutouts, and the celebrities show love to the show on social media.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

AppleTV+ To Expand Children’s Content With ‘Yo Gabba Gabba!’ Acquisition

Odds are that most Playlist readers are not avid “Yo Gabba Gabba!” watchers. But in the ever-fragmented streamer landscape, picking a platform that has content for your kids is an increasingly important part of the equation. Sure, AppleTV+ has a lot of great television aimed at adults — including, but not limited to, “Mythic Quest” and “Ted Lasso” — but Netflix throws a lot more weight around when it comes to family-friendly programming.
TV & VIDEOS
IBTimes

New Movies To Watch This Weekend On Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV And In Theaters

There are plenty of new movies available to stream online and watch in theaters over the weekend. Check out the list below that features fresh titles from different genres. Clint Eastwood's directorial drama movie, "Cry Macho" is available in theaters and exclusively streaming on HBO Max. The movie revolves around Miko who tries to get his young son back from his alcoholic mother. The drama stars Eastwood, Fernanda Urrejola, Dwight Yoakam and Eduardo Minett.
MOVIES
Mac Observer

Apple TV+: New ‘The Morning Show’ Season Two Featurette

The Morning Show season two premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 17. Ahead of that, a new featurette was released over the weekend. Stars of the show including Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Karen Pittman, as well as director Mimi Leder, give an insight into what viewers can expect. Of course, we see the fallout of Bradley and Alex’s onscreen revelations. Episodes are also going to look at issues of racism. Based on some of the chyrons we see in the clips shared, rumors that COVID-19 will be covered are also true.
TV SERIES
idownloadblog.com

Apple TV+ showcases the new faces joining the second season of drama series ‘The Morning Show’

We learned back in June of this year that the second season of the hit drama series The Morning Show would make its premiere on Apple TV+ on September 17, 2021. It wasn’t until August that we got our first look at what’s coming next for everyone involved with the first official trailer. And now, a new featurette shows us who’s new amongst the cast.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy