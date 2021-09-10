Apple TV+ Orders New ‘Yo Gabba Gabba’ Series; Acquires Entire Library

Apple TV+ is expanding its kids programming content with the acquisition of the beloved Yo Gabba Gabba! library. In partnership with WildBrain , Apple TV+ has ordered a new 20-episode half-hour series based on the former Nickelodeon show, along with all Yo Gabba Gabba ! classic series and specials.

According to Apple TV+, the new series will be a reimagining based on the heart and essence of what Yo Gabba Gabba! is – a fantastic land of optimism and fun, where kids and families are taught life lessons through song and dance that allow them to learn, laugh and heal.

Created by Christian Jacobs and Scott Schultz, the original Yo Gabba Gabba! series, starring DJ Lance Rock and five costumed characters, aired on Nickelodeon from 2007-2015. Over the course of its run it won a Daytime Emmy award and two Television Critics Association awards and featured guest stars including Mos Def, The Flaming Lips, Jack Black, The Roots, Andy Samberg, Amy Sedaris, Sarah Silverman, Devo and Weird Al Yankovic.

The franchise also spawned several live stage shows, a toy line and other merchandise.

The new series will be produced in partnership and collaboration with WildBrain and Yo Gabba Gabba LLC, co-owners of the IP.

The deal for Yo Gabba Gabba! follows Apple and WildBrain’s previously announced partnership with Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions, to make Apple TV+ the home for new Peanuts originals and classic Peanuts specials.