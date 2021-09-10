Album Review: Little Simz − Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

When an artist maxes out their potential in a certain field, the creative impulse usually leads them to level up accordingly. This has been the case recently for UK grime and hip-hop, where artists have grown tired of the expectations placed upon them by a pigeonhole-happy music press and gone for a more soulful, emotional layer, an open wound without a 4x4 bassline behind it. London rapper Little Simz continues this tradition in a truly liberated manner on her new album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. Simz is a critical pariah, beloved of critics, fans, free zines and broadsheets, uniting the disparate masses in truly inspiring fashion. Her last album, 2019’s Grey Area, received critical acclaim and several prestigious awards, cementing her spot on the panel. With Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, Little Simz has decided to let the full cinematic scope of her vision loose, like an indie director the first time they get a huge budget to play with.