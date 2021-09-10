CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
87% of unvaccinated Americans wouldn't get shot if employer mandated it, poll finds

By Kelly Gooch
beckershospitalreview.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmployer mandates may still not persuade some unvaccinated Americans to get the COVID-19 shot, according to a new CNBC/Change Research poll. The poll found that 87 percent of unvaccinated respondents said they would not get vaccinated if their employer mandated them. Additionally, only 4 percent of unvaccinated respondents said an employer mandate would make them "much more likely" to change their minds about immunization, and 84 percent of unvaccinated respondents said their decision about vaccination would remain the same if there were no shot side effects, according to CNBC. Fifty-five percent of Americans in the poll agreed with vaccination requirements for staff at private businesses.

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 40

Diane Lapsley
7d ago

sad for those who've worked 30 yrs for a company, are old and would have hard time finding a job. knowing most likely the mandate will be required elsewhere.. so. , call it what you want. it is FORCED.

Reply(1)
10
God_Is_Not_Real
8d ago

Lol, I make enough selling fake covid cards I can afford to quit if it comes to that.

Reply(1)
9
Sam Samuals
6d ago

well let's make the democrat supporters get jobs and get off welfare and increased unemployment and give the working man a chance to get everything handed to them and take a vacation after all we have supported them long enough. If that were to happen the economy would totally collapse

Reply
2
