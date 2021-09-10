87% of unvaccinated Americans wouldn't get shot if employer mandated it, poll finds
Employer mandates may still not persuade some unvaccinated Americans to get the COVID-19 shot, according to a new CNBC/Change Research poll. The poll found that 87 percent of unvaccinated respondents said they would not get vaccinated if their employer mandated them. Additionally, only 4 percent of unvaccinated respondents said an employer mandate would make them "much more likely" to change their minds about immunization, and 84 percent of unvaccinated respondents said their decision about vaccination would remain the same if there were no shot side effects, according to CNBC. Fifty-five percent of Americans in the poll agreed with vaccination requirements for staff at private businesses.www.beckershospitalreview.com
