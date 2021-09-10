CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

How To Spend A Perfect Weekend In Beautiful Newport, Oregon

By Jo-Anne Bowen
travelawaits.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocated at the entrance to Yaquina Bay, Newport is a hub for exploring the diversity of marine life along the Oregon coast. The Hatfield Marine Science Center and Oregon Coast Aquarium are must-visits. You can also visit Oregon’s tallest lighthouse and explore the surrounding tidepools. Take time to stroll the historic bayfront, home to Oregon’s largest commercial fishing fleet. Add to these incredible experiences dining on fresh seafood, and you are sure to fall in love with Newport, Oregon. Here are nine ways to spend a perfect weekend in beautiful Newport, Oregon.

www.travelawaits.com

Comments / 2

Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Beach, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Newport, OR
Lifestyle
City
Newport, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aquariums#Oregon State University#Oregon Coast Stem Program#The Oregon Coast Aquarium#Ada
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy