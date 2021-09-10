How To Spend A Perfect Weekend In Beautiful Newport, Oregon
Located at the entrance to Yaquina Bay, Newport is a hub for exploring the diversity of marine life along the Oregon coast. The Hatfield Marine Science Center and Oregon Coast Aquarium are must-visits. You can also visit Oregon’s tallest lighthouse and explore the surrounding tidepools. Take time to stroll the historic bayfront, home to Oregon’s largest commercial fishing fleet. Add to these incredible experiences dining on fresh seafood, and you are sure to fall in love with Newport, Oregon. Here are nine ways to spend a perfect weekend in beautiful Newport, Oregon.www.travelawaits.com
Comments / 2