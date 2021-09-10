CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How A Professional Gambling Consultant Helped Up The Ante On The Card Counter

By Vanessa Armstrong
/Film
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Schrader's latest movie, "The Card Counter," focuses on William Tell (Oscar Isaac), a man who has done unforgivable things and has found comfort in, and gotten very good at, playing poker. The film is a character piece, an exploration of how some monsters are made — in Tell's case he became one when he was in the military at Abu Ghraib — and how one man creates a life rife with rituals and routine to cope with what he's done.

