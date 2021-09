Due to the pandemic, designer Hanako Maeda has spent nearly two years in Japan and like most of the world, she is thinking about what it would be like to “get away” a bit. It was the fantasy of a getaway that served as her starting point, as she created a digital version of an island locale in neon hues as a backdrop for her spring collection. “No matter where they are,” Maeda explained of her digitally created world, “I wanted them to feel like they were on a summer vacation.”

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 10 DAYS AGO