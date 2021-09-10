Daily Deals: Buy an Apple or Uber Eats Gift Card Get Free Amazon Credit, WD Black SN850 PS5 SSD Upgrade Back in Stock
Today Amazon is offering free Amazon credit when you purchase select gift cards. The Apple and Uber Eats gift cards are the most popular deals, and they'll probably expire the fastest. In other deal news, the WD Black SN850 M.2 SSD, the most highly recommended SSD for your PS5 upgrade, is back in stock at the Western Digital store. There's still time to score an Xbox Elite Series 2 controller for as low as $115, and Tales of Arise, which is out today, is 16% if you get the PC version. These deals and more below.www.ign.com
