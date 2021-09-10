Bears QB Justin Fields has the fourth top-selling jersey in the NFL

There’s been a palpable excitement surrounding Justin Fields since the moment the Bears traded up for him in the 2021 NFL draft. Fields’ performance in the preseason only seemed to grow that excitement as we got a glimpse of the quarterback he could become down the line.

While it’ll Andy Dalton getting the start for the Bears in their Week 1 opener against the Rams — as Matt Nagy has refused to stray from his QB plan — that seems to have only fueled the demand for Fields, who we last saw in Chicago’s preseason finale.

So it’s not a surprise that Fields has the fourth top-selling jersey on Fanatics since Aug. 1, where only Buffalo’s Josh Allen, New England’s Mac Jones and Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady are higher than him.

There was even a point earlier this offseason where Fields had three of the top five best-selling jerseys, which included the home jersey, the away jersey and the alternate jersey.

With Nagy determined to follow his QB plan — the same one the Chiefs used with Patrick Mahomes — it could be awhile before Justin Fields becomes the starter. Then again, if the Bears struggle mightily with Dalton under center — which is highly likely given their schedule — we should see Fields sooner rather than later.