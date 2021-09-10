CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bears QB Justin Fields has the fourth top-selling jersey in the NFL

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lfdi2_0bsMZTHK00

There’s been a palpable excitement surrounding Justin Fields since the moment the Bears traded up for him in the 2021 NFL draft. Fields’ performance in the preseason only seemed to grow that excitement as we got a glimpse of the quarterback he could become down the line.

While it’ll Andy Dalton getting the start for the Bears in their Week 1 opener against the Rams — as Matt Nagy has refused to stray from his QB plan — that seems to have only fueled the demand for Fields, who we last saw in Chicago’s preseason finale.

So it’s not a surprise that Fields has the fourth top-selling jersey on Fanatics since Aug. 1, where only Buffalo’s Josh Allen, New England’s Mac Jones and Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady are higher than him.

There was even a point earlier this offseason where Fields had three of the top five best-selling jerseys, which included the home jersey, the away jersey and the alternate jersey.

With Nagy determined to follow his QB plan — the same one the Chiefs used with Patrick Mahomes — it could be awhile before Justin Fields becomes the starter. Then again, if the Bears struggle mightily with Dalton under center — which is highly likely given their schedule — we should see Fields sooner rather than later.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Bears' Justin Fields reacts to first NFL touchdown, Matt Nagy unrepentant about QB game plan

Andy Dalton did himself no favors in Week 1, nor did head coach Matt Nagy. The prevailing headline all summer for the Chicago Bears was if they'd truly hold to their pre-draft promise of naming and keeping Dalton as starting quarterback for 2021 -- after signing him to a one-year deal worth up to $13 million in free agency -- having later made a move in the 2021 NFL Draft to secure Heisman Trophy finalist Justin Fields with the 11th-overall pick. Dalton was exceedingly pedestrian in the loss on Sunday night to Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams, but is already shaking it off publicly.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Adam Schefter
ESPN

Justin Fields scores first NFL touchdown to draw Bears closer to Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- It took just a handful of snaps for Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields to make an impact in Sunday night's opener against the Los Angeles Rams. Bears head coach Matt Nagy had periodically inserted Fields into the game over the first 2 1/2 quarters before Chicago...
NFL
FOX Sports

For Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears, it's a question of timing

Week 1 for the Chicago Bears ended in disappointment, with a 34-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. With disappointing losses comes an eagerness to try to correct the issues that led to that disappointment. In the case of the Bears, some believe that a change at the quarterback position...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Has Wild Prediction For Justin Fields, Bears

The Chicago Bears started off the 2021 season with a disappointing performance against the Los Angeles Rams. Matt Nagy’s offense struggled with Andy Dalton under center, and the defense just couldn’t stop Matthew Stafford from connecting on passes downfield. The game had plenty clamoring for more Justin Fields than what we saw on Sunday.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Justin Fields documentary chronicles Bears rookie's rise to NFL, Part 1

The excitement surrounding Justin Fields’ arrival in Chicago hasn’t dissipated since the Bears traded up to draft him 11th overall. In fact, it’s reached a fever pitch early into the 2021 NFL season, where Fields has shown that he should be given a chance to start. While Fields did make his mini-Bears debut in Week 1 for a package of small plays, it might be a couple of weeks before we get to see Fields on the field full-time.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Jerseys#Jersey#American Football#Bears Qb Justin Fields#Tampa Bay#Fanatics#Chiefs
Derrick

Bears' Dalton focused on Rams defense, not Justin Fields

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton could have defensive lineman Aaron Donald in his face Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams. While this might terrify many NFL quarterbacks, the real trouble for Dalton might be behind him in the form of Bears backup quarterback Justin Fields as Chicago opens the season at SoFi Stadium.
NFL
chicitysports.com

McVay: Rams “Naive” to Not Plan for Bears’ Justin Fields

The minutes continue to tick down until the Chicago Bears kick off their 2021 season against the Los Angeles Rams out on the west coast, and while the Bears’ offense has their hands full with Aaron Donald and company, Rams head coach Sean McVay offered a little insight into their game planning this week. Talking to the media on Monday, McVay offered up this response when discussing the ongoing situation around Bears’ rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ potential playing time:
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Bears pick of Justin Fields has everyone thinking 2022, but what if he’s ready sooner?

At the end of another sweltering, exhausting morning of training camp, Cole Kmet is on the practice field behind Halas Hall, daydreaming of the future. The Bears are Kmet’s team in more ways than one. If he hadn’t pushed his way to the top of college football as a tight end at Notre Dame and compelled the Bears to draft him, he still would have been elated to see them get dynamic Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. Kmet grew up in Arlington Heights, and his father spent the 1993 season on the Bears’ practice squad as a defensive lineman.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
69K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy