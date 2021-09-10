CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Gwinnett police arrest murder suspects during patrol detail

By Curt Yeomans curt.yeomans@gwinnettdailypost.com
Gwinnett Daily Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a patrol detail last weekend Gwinnett police arrested two men wanted on murder charges. Stephan Benjamin and Calvin Clemons were taken into custody during the high saturation patrol detail that was conducted on Sept. 3 and Sept. 4. Benjamin, who is wanted on an outstanding murder warrant from DeKalb County, was arrested on Sept. 3. Clemons, who is wanted for murder in Buffalo, N.Y. , was then arrested on Sept. 4.

