Ware sidelined for Richmond, Bristol Cup races

By Kelly Crandall
racer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCody Ware will be sidelined for the next two NASCAR Cup Series races as a precautionary measure after falling ill during last weekend’s Darlington race. Ware will be miss Saturday night’s race at Richmond Raceway and next Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway. He was treated for carbon monoxide poisoning in the infield care center at Darlington Raceway after getting out of the car before the race was complete, saying he didn’t feel well.

racer.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

