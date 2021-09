Germs have gotten a bad rap. Some of them are actually good for us, like the ones in our intestines that help us break down food. But we're also surrounded by potentially harmful germs known as pathogens. They lurk everywhere, from the surface of public phones to bottles of unrefrigerated garlic paste. Disease-causing germs, in fact, are always looking for their chance to invade a new host. All it takes is a cut or scrape, a dog bite that breaks the skin, or rubbing your eyes with a dirty hand, and an army of germs is setting up camp inside you.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO