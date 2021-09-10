South Carolina National Guard Marking 9/11 Anniversary with Three Flyovers, One at Clemson Game

The South Carolina Air National Guard is participating in three flyovers tomorrow to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

One of the flyovers will take place at the South Carolina State vs. Clemson football game. The game is being held at Memorial Stadium in Clemson at 5 p.m.

The other flyovers are in Columbia and Sumter. The National Guard will fly over the downtown Columbia 9/11 remembrance ceremony at 9 a.m. At 9:15 a.m., they will fly over the downtown Sumter ceremony, per WSPA.

The National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing flies an F-16 Fighting Falcon jet. It’s a single-seat, multi-purpose jet that can fly up to twice the speed of sound. The National Guard says it can perform both air-to-air and air-to-ground tactical missions.

South Carolina Has Its Own 9/11 Memorial

Thanks to the 9/11 Remembrance Foundation of South Carolina, South Carolina has its own 9/11 memorial. And it happens to be located in Columbia, The State reports.

Two beams imported from Ground Zero, crossed in an X to represent national unity, now anchor the memorial on Columbia’s Lincoln Street by the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. On either side of the beams stand two granite towers with slices cut off the top and deposited at the base of the memorial. It’s a reminder that America never forgets her fallen citizens.

The granite towers and the toppled slices bear a design that mimics the windows of the World Trade Center. And behind the sculpture sits a Wall of Remembrance, a nod to the one on New York’s Coney Island that carries the names of first responders and soldiers who have died since Sept. 11, 2001. This one remembers the Midlands-area first responders and soldiers who have died fulfilling their duty since 9/11.

There is also a statue of the first Midlands-area K-9 unit to die doing his duty since the memorial went up in 2010, a dog named Fargo.

And, last but not least, the Remembrance Foundation planted a sapling from the Survivor Tree, a tree that was salvaged from the wreckage at Ground Zero and replanted at the National 9/11 Museum in New York.

9/11 Monument Will Host Its Own Commemoration

The monument will play host to its own ceremony marking the anniversary of the attacks. From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, speakers ranging from a 9/11 first responder to a local resident who lost family on 9/11 will hold forth, pausing to listen to a bell toll at the times when each plane crashed in 2001.

All told, South Carolina is making sure that the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks does not pass unacknowledged. And South Carolinians are answering that tragic day with a strong display of patriotism and heart.