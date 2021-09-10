CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
"He Has To Eat A Lot Of Soups!" - Pep Guardiola Makes Hilarious Comparison Between Ferran Torres and Jamie Vardy

By Harry Siddall
CityXtra
CityXtra
 8 days ago

After Manchester City's 5-0 demolition of Arsenal before the international break, Pep Guardiola was hugely impressed with the performance of makeshift striker Ferran Torres.

The Spaniard scored two and thrilled fans inside the Etihad Stadium with a Man of the Match display. His movement for both goals was excellent, and it's something the manager has stated on multiple occasions.

Speaking directly after the game, Guardiola mentioned that the positions Torres takes up are reminiscent of some of 'the best strikers in behind, like Jamie Vardy.'

However, with the Blues gearing up to face Vardy in this weekend's Premier League clash at the King Power, the Catalan has rectified some of his comments, and gave us all a bit of a laugh in the process.

"I didn't compare Ferran Torres with James Vardy, I said Ferran had quite similar movements," Guardiola stated.

"Ferran has to eat a lot of soups in the dinner time to be compared with Vardy what he has done in his career. Vardy is 33/34, Ferran is 21/22. Ferran is just the start and Vardy has done amazing, outstanding."

Leicester's star strikers record against the Blues is remarkable. In 17 games, Vardy has scored nine goals and provided three assists.

Guardiola knows the threat he possesses this weekend, and was very quick to point that out when he spoke to the press before the game.

"I'm a big fan of Jamie Vardy as a striker," Guardiola said.

"I only make the comment because Vardy loves to make the movements in behind, normally strikers don't like that much. Ferran likes it as well to make movements in behind. This is the only point I said."

