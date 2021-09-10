CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Ranking how UCF, Cincinnati, Houston and BYU reacted on social media to Big 12 acceptance

By Michelle R. Martinelli
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wQ8lh_0bsMVQUJ00

The college football landscape officially changed in a big way on Friday when the Big 12 presidents and chancellors voted unanimously to accept Cincinnati, BYU, Houston and UCF into the conference.

Of course, the Big 12 adding four new members follows this summer’s news of Oklahoma and Texas announcing their plans to join the SEC in the coming years. So with those two on their ways out, BYU will drop its independent status while UCF, Houston and Cincinnati will leave the American Athletic Conference for the Big 12.

Both Oklahoma and Texas said they intend to remain part of the Big 12 through the first half of 2025, BYU said it plans to join the conference in the 2023-24 season and it’s not entirely clear when the other three schools will switch conferences.

But rather than get too far into the details of what’s known and unknown — and we already explained how the new Big 12 will impact college football fans — we’re here to judge and rank how these football teams and programs reacted to Friday’s big news.

Not in press releases or official statements, but here’s how those four football teams initially reacted on social media to the Big 12’s acceptance, ranked.

4

BYU Cougars

A lot of people out there are excited to see these four teams join a Power 5 conference — and plenty of people aren’t, but that’s not what we’re talking about here — but BYU’s social media reaction didn’t really convey that. BYU celebrated its Big 12 acceptance news with this brief video from athletics director Tom Holmoe stepping forward out of the darkness and simply saying: “Cougar Nation, welcome to the Big 12. Go Cougs!” and putting on a hat with the school’s and conference’s logos on it.

While that was tweeted out by the main athletics Twitter account, BYU’s football team also shared this graphic, which would have been cooler as some sort of hype video rather than a still image.

3

Houston Cougars

The other team of Cougars joining the Big 12 offered the above produced video about taking “the University of Houston to greater heights” with a voiceover from President Renu Khator. But it was athletics director Chris Pezman’s Twitter reaction that pushed Houston to the No. 3 spot here with a Batman and Bat-Signal GIF shining the Big 12’s logo into a stormy sky. This could be interpreted as Houston using the Big 12 logo to ask for help — isn’t that the point of the Bat-Signal? — which might not be the message the Cougars intended here. But points for trying.

2

Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati’s main Twitter account shared a photo of new backdrop wallpaper with the school’s logos and the Big 12 logo all over it, along with a bunch of the eyes emojis. It’s kind of predictable, and it’s more like a teaser for news we already know, rather than an announcement or celebration of what’s to come.

But then the Bearcats posted this fun hype video celebrating their move to the Big 12 and highlighting the school, its sports and the city itself.

1

UCF Knights

UCF is the big winner here when it comes to the best social media reactions to the Big 12’s soon-to-be new teams. You can’t go wrong with an Elmo-fire GIF replaced by the Knights’ mascot because not only is this move a big deal for college football in general, but it also could help UCF’s chances of maybe finally someday getting a long-awaited invitation to compete in the College Football Playoff.

But of course, UCF didn’t stop there with its social media reactions. Its main account tweeted several reactions, including a GIF of it following the Big 12 — shouldn’t that have already been a thing? — and what seems like a college acceptance video repurposed for the Big 12’s acceptance of UCF. Overall, well done by the Knights, who showed the most excitement of the four teams on social media.

