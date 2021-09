UPDATED: ViacomCBS has become the first major Hollywood film and television conglom to set a January date for all employees to return to the office. ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish made the announcement in a company memo last Friday, saying that the “Green phase” of the return-to-office process “will now launch no sooner than January 10, 2022.” Everyone entering ViacomCBS’ offices in that phase will have to be fully vaccinated. Additionally, CAA notified staff today that they will be required back in the office no sooner than Jan. 10. (Some agency employees have been coming to the agency headquarters in Century City, and...

