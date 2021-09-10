CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘I’m Totally Fine’ and ‘I Hope You Understand’

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLorde is addressing her MTV Video Music Awards performance cancellation — and refuses to underdeliver. The “Mood Ring” singer, 24, sent a newsletter to her fans on Thursday and set the record straight on why she’s bowing out. The New Zealand singer said she simply “can’t make anything less than outstanding” for her fans.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tinashe
Person
Lorde
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Polo G
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Ozuna
Person
Kim Petras
Person
Doja Cat
Person
Shawn Mendes
Elite Daily

This Video Of Justin Seemingly Comforting Hailey At The Met Gala Is Heartbreaking

Here we go again. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s 2021 Met Gala experience didn’t exactly go as planned. When the couple arrived at the event on Monday, Sept. 13, they were bombarded with chants by fans who kept yelling “Selena” over and over again. Talk about annoying. Even though Bieber and Selena Gomez’s romance ended in March 2018, some people still feel like they should be together. But since Bieber has clearly moved on with Baldwin, whom he married in September 2018, it’s about time to let it go.
CELEBRITIES
townandcountrymag.com

The Best Gowns and Dresses from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, "fashion's biggest night out" returns tonight. The annual event, which is normally held in May, is resuming once more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to benefit the museum's Art's Costume Institute—but as can only be expected in these times, there will be some notable changes. Tonight's event is one of two interconnected evenings focused on American Fashion, which suffered so greatly as a result of the global pandemic. The first show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is set to focus on American contemporary designers. Guests will, of course, be masked, and this year's hosts include a smattering of Gen-Z favorites, from actor Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter#Vma#Solar Power#Rich Fury Getty#Mtv#Latin#Swedish#House Mafia
Hello Magazine

Ciara turns heads in a leather mini skirt - and wait ‘til you see her boots

On the heels of launching her own clothing line, it was clear Ciara was ready to make a major statement when she made her debut at this year’s New York Fashion Week. And she did not disappoint. The Level Up songstress made fans go wild when she shared several photos of herself on Instagram at the Peter Dundas x Revolve show putting her killer physique and toned legs on display as she struck several photos in the outfit before and after the show.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

R. Kelly Is Reportedly Having a Difficult Time Finding Someone to Buy His Publishing Catalog

​​​​​​R. Kelly is reportedly in desperate need of money and is looking to sell his entire catalog for below market value just to make ends meet. Earlier this month, R. Kelly’s lawyer Devereaux Cannick revealed that the singer funds are “depleted” at a court hearing, requesting free trial transcripts for his client. According to Billboard, Kelly’s catalog generates around $1.7 million a year in the United States but only a small portion of this amount actually hits Kelly’s account. This in addition to his ongoing criminal cases and civil battles leaves the singer strapped for cash.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HOT 97

Tyga Claps Back After Nikita Dragun Leaked Their DM’s, Seemingly ‘Outing’ Him: ‘Clout Kills’

Tyga is not here for the rumors. The rapper jumped online to clear up speculations that he slid in transgender model, Nikita Dragun’s DM’s. Nikita, deeming herself as the “first trans pop-star” received major backlash after she released her music video this morning. The video includes screenshots from her alleged conversations with Tyga, which that said, “text me,” with his phone number.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Beyoncé Reportedly ‘Disappointed and Angry’ After Critics Bash Her for Wearing a Tiffany’s ‘Blood Diamond’

It’s rare for “Queen Bey” to be involved in controversy, and she certainly doesn’t normally let on that there’s a problem. But there is much controversy surrounding Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s camp after she made history posing alongside a rare art piece from the late, great artist Jean-Michel Basquiat as the first Black woman to wear an iconic Tiffany & Co. Yellow Diamond.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kendall Jenner drinks 12 cups of this a day to help get her insane body

Kendall Jenner looked truly flawless at the Met Gala 2021. In what marked her first red carpet appearance since last year, she went all out with a see-through jewel-embellished gown, and her body looked out of this world. Now let us get something straight: Kendall is one of those people...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
CELEBRITIES
Wrestling-edge.com

Is Megan Fox ‘In Love’ With UFC Star?

The former UFC Double Champion Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly were recently involved in a tiff at the MTV Video Music Awards. Michaela Okland is seemingly quite interested in the incident like any other person. Dana White Canceling Huge UFC 266 Fight?. She wrote:. “Ok actually I am 100%...
UFC
The Independent

Lil Nas X announces new album Montero with pregnancy photo shoot

Lil Nas X has announced the release date for his new album Montero with a pregnancy photo shoot, calling it his “baby”.The 22-year-old rapper, who released the song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” in March, told People that he’s releasing his new project on 17 September. In the photoshoot, Nas X is seen dressed in a white satin robe with a flower crown and a baby bump. “SURPRISE!” he captioned the image. “I can’t believe I’m finally announcing this. My little bundle of joy Montero is due 17 September 2021.” The “Industry Baby” singer revealed that he came...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Wendy Williams Hospitalized For Psychiatric Evaluation

According to a confirmed report from TMZ, television maven Wendy Williams was hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation only one day after announcing The Wendy Williams Show‘s new season. Besides her mental health, which has prompted her to voluntarily admit herself for psych issues, Williams has COVID-19, but is asymptomatic. The...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy