The Loop NFL Picks: Week 1

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin joined team president Art Rooney II and others in expressing his sorrow after learning of the passing of Tunch Ilkin Saturday morning. “We lost an incredible man with the passing of Tunch Ilkin. Tunch was special, someone who impacted everyone he came in contact with, myself included. He loved his family, lived his faith, and serving others was his passion. My prayers go out to his family,” Tomlin tweeted from his personal account.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO