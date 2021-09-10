CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Loop NFL Picks: Week 1

 8 days ago

Sep. 10—Every Sunday, Kevin Cusick makes his predictions against the latest Las Vegas point spread, the way God intended ... Former Bengals assistant Mike Zimmer heads into the Vikings' new season with a multitude of vexing issues, ranging from his quarterback's vaccination status to his offensive line's holes to his heavily revamped defense's flaws. But things could be worse for Zimmer ... he could still be working in Cincinnati.

