Lauren Alaina Kicks Off Hallmark Channel's Annual Fall Harvest

Lauren Alaina has just released her 3rd studio album. Sitting Pretty On Top of The World is what she calls her most personal album yet. She tells us more: “Writing the songs helped me to grow and they also helped me to realize how much I have grown. I’ve been through a lot since I was 16, a lot of life changing events. And this album for me feels like a celebration of all of those things and overcoming all of those things. And I start – this journey is really a lot about my love life more than anything I’ve ever done. I mean I was 16 to 19 writing the last album and this album I was 25. So that’s a really big difference in life.” :38 (OC: anything I’ve ever done)

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO