Lauren Alaina Kicks Off Hallmark Channel's Annual Fall Harvest

By Brian Kelley, Editor, Ricky Cornish
celebritypage.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFall is in the air! As part of their new fall season, Hallmark is dropping two new movies this weekend. Premiering on Hallmark Channel this Saturday, Roadhouse Romance is bringing together Lauren Alaina and Tyler Hynes for a story about a veteran coming home after two years of deployment. Naturally,...

feelingthevibe.com

Fall Fashions from Hallmark’s New Movie ‘Roadhouse Romance’

Fall season is now in full swing, and no one is better prepared than Hallmark Channel. They are starting to roll out their crop of seasonal films, including the new movie Roadhouse Romance with country singer Lauren Alaina and actor Tyler Hynes. While there’s a great cast and stunning backdrops, there’s also the lovely fall fashions, which is what this article will showcase. Keep reading for how you can get some of the looks from the movie for yourself, including matches and more affordable dupes.
MOVIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Hallmark's Fall Harvest Movies Will Get You in the Mood for Sweater Weather

Hallmark is giving you six chances to fall in love this season. As part of their annual "Fall Harvest" movie event, Hallmark Channel will air a brand-new movie each Saturday night, starting with Roadhouse Romance on Saturday, September 11. All of these fall movies are jam-packed with all things warm and cozy: red wine by the fire (Raise a Glass to Love), Cuban comfort food (South Beach Love) and nights spent snuggled up with your current flame (Taking the Reins). While you'll notice several recognizable names like Tyler Hynes and Nikki DeLoach, the 2021 lineup also includes some new faces (to Hallmark, at least): Country singer Lauren Alaina makes her movie debut in Roadhouse Romance, where she'll even sing a few songs straight from her newly-released album, Sitting Pretty On Top of the World.
MOVIES
Parade

Sneak Peek! Lauren Alaina Makes Her Hallmark Debut in Roadhouse Romance

Hello, fall! With summer winding down, it’s time for Hallmark Channel to kickoff its Fall Harvest lineup of movies. The first movie of the season, Roadhouse Romance, also marks country singer and American Idol runner-up Lauren Alaina‘s Hallmark movie debut. Who’s betting we get some killer songs to go with this one?
MOVIES
wbwn.com

Lauren Alaina’s Dad Helped Her Out in ‘Roadhouse Romance’ Movie

Did you catch the Hallmark Channel movie Roadhouse Romance starring Lauren Alaina over the weekend? The country music star got a little help from her Army veteran dad. In the movie the country music star plays “Callie Jackson”, a lieutenant in the Army that is returning home. Lauren FaceTimed her dad while on set and in her Army uniform. Seeing his daughter in the uniform made dad a little emotional, but he still had to make sure Lauren wore the uniform correctly.
CELEBRITIES
nowdecatur.com

Lauren Alaina Releases 3rd Studio Album

Lauren Alaina has just released her 3rd studio album. Sitting Pretty On Top of The World is what she calls her most personal album yet. She tells us more: “Writing the songs helped me to grow and they also helped me to realize how much I have grown. I’ve been through a lot since I was 16, a lot of life changing events. And this album for me feels like a celebration of all of those things and overcoming all of those things. And I start – this journey is really a lot about my love life more than anything I’ve ever done. I mean I was 16 to 19 writing the last album and this album I was 25. So that’s a really big difference in life.” :38 (OC: anything I’ve ever done)
CELEBRITIES
soapoperanetwork.com

Ryan Paevey Boards ‘Coyote Creek Christmas’, Part of Hallmark Channel’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ Programming Event

Fresh off of his starring role in “A Little Daytime Drama,” former “General Hospital” actor Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan West) has signed on to his next Hallmark Channel original movie. Paevey will feature alongside Janel Parrish in “Coyote Creek Christmas,” part of Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” holiday event. The TV movie is currently in production.
MOVIES
kizn.com

Lauren Alaina is Sitting Pretty On Top Of The World with her New Album

Lauren Alaina‘s third album, Sitting Pretty On Top Of The World is available now…. The 15-track project combines new material along with tracks from her two EPs from last year, Getting Good and Getting Over Him. Talking about the new album, Lauren says “It’s about a dreamer becoming an achiever....
CELEBRITIES
995qyk.com

Register To Win Tickets To See Lauren Alaina

99.5 QYK wants to send you to see Lauren Alaina! Just register below for your chance to win a pair of tickets. John Fogerty headlines the “The Charity Pros for Heroes” tour coming to the Yuengling Center on November 20th with special guest Lauren Alaina, and a special appearance by Casey Bishop. This is a fundraiser concert salutes the frontline healthcare workers and first responders in the community and honors those Heroes that lost their life to complications from Covid-19. Proceeds from the event will help provide educational scholarships and a grant for a “Megan’s Wish” to the forgotten children of our fallen Heroes. Tickets go on sale September 10th.
CELEBRITIES
