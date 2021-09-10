CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penei Sewell Has Practiced at Left Tackle Past Two Days

By John Maakaron
The Detroit Lions could be sending mix messages, or they could be directly addressing their current issue at left tackle.

Earlier this week, the team's starting left tackle, Taylor Decker, injured his hand, and is likely set to miss the season opener.

“Luckily, we’ve got a lot of flexibility. Nelson has played a little bit, certainly we have Sewell, and then having Logan being able to move up and bump Vaitai," head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Friday. "So we’ve got some options we’re going to play with.”

The option that has been debated the most on sports talk radio and around the water cooler has been moving rookie Penei Sewell back to left tackle against the San Francisco 49ers.

“If that’s where we end up going with it, that’s what he did play in college, and it’s something he’s comfortable with, but he’s also getting pretty comfortable at right," Campbell explained. "It’s that fine balance between who do you feel like is best to move to the left side versus he’s a rookie and he’s getting better on the right side and let’s keep him there knowing Decker will be back in a little bit.”

On Friday, Sewell told reporters that he has been practicing the past two days and taking reps at left tackle.

Upon Decker's return, Sewell noted that he was 'definitely' the team's right tackle.

Earlier in training camp, Decker informed reporters that the organization has not ever approached him about switching positions and playing right tackle in favor of the young rookie.

