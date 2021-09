Vikings -3.0 Total: 47.5 Over -110 | Under -110 Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Vikings +4400 | Bengals +12000. The Vikings enter this matchup as clear favorites, and they’ll be looking to improve on a 7-9 record from last year. That was their first losing season since 2014-15 and just their second sub .500 campaign under head coach Mike Zimmer. Zimmer has been one of the best coaches in the league since arriving in Minnesota, and he’s been very kind to Vikings’ bettors. He owns a record of 66-45-1 as a head coach, making him the third most profitable coach since 2004.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO