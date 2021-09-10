90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way – Meet the new and returning couples

Biniyam finally met Ariela's ex-husband, Leandro, on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. While the two were cordial, Biniyam definitely showed his jealous side. Biniyam has expressed concerns over Ariela and Leandro's still close relationship. Ariela married Leandro when she was 19 years old and they were married for 10 years. She said they divorced because she was "immature" when they were married, and she wanted to travel the world instead of settling down. The two are still very close and on the day of his arrival to Ethiopia to visit, Ariela was visibly nervous. Biniyam also didn't like that she dressed up more than usual, and got even more upset when she didn't wear her engagement ring to the nail salon. Biniyam asked if she was ashamed of him, and even ran back home from the salon to get the ring so she could put it on.

