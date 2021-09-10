Unique collection of 9/11 artifacts come to Allen County Museum

Thanks to the Allen County 9/11 Memorial Foundation, the Allen County Museum opened a new exhibit with artifacts from the attack. The exhibit includes three pieces of rubble left over from the three locations that planes crashed down that day. It includes a boulder from Shanksville, Pennsylvania from the crash sight of flight 93, Limestone from the Pentagon, and steel from ground zero. It also includes a model of the memorial that the foundation is planning to build that will include every name of people who lost their lives on 9/11.