CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trinidad, CA

Trinidad Tidings: Trinidad Appreciation Weekend is coming up

By Kevin Hoover
madriverunion.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Lagoon artist Matthew Dodge has an exhibit of his latest work at Forbes & Associates in Saunders Plaza in Trinidad through Oct. 26. Matthew’s technique is self-developed. He takes photographs in local natural settings, digitally edits them, prints them on canvas, and then meticulously hand-colors them, using a variety of color media. After coloring he hand-carves the images using rotary engraving tools and X-Acto knives until the realized image is revealed.

madriverunion.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Trinidad, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Works#California State Parks#Bureau Of Land Management#Big Lagoon#Forbes Associates#Mattdodgeimages Com#The Trinidad Civic Club#Fda#Trinidad Museum#Yurok Tribe#Tsurai Ancestral Society#Audubon Society#Hsu Marine Laboratory#Coastal Clean Up
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy