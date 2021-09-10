Trinidad Tidings: Trinidad Appreciation Weekend is coming up
Big Lagoon artist Matthew Dodge has an exhibit of his latest work at Forbes & Associates in Saunders Plaza in Trinidad through Oct. 26. Matthew’s technique is self-developed. He takes photographs in local natural settings, digitally edits them, prints them on canvas, and then meticulously hand-colors them, using a variety of color media. After coloring he hand-carves the images using rotary engraving tools and X-Acto knives until the realized image is revealed.madriverunion.com
