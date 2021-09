The Triller Fight Club weigh-in results took place on Friday, and Tito Ortiz missed weight for his boxing match with Anderson Silva. The Triller Fight Club “Legends 2” card takes place this Saturday night at the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida. The card was originally intended to take place at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, but the event was moved when headlined Oscar De La Hoya pulled out with COVID-19, and Holyfield was booked as the short-notice replacement for Belfort. California would not sanction the fight to take place in its state and now this weekend’s fights, which includes Ortiz vs. Silva, will take place in Florida, instead.

