CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

Jason 'Mayhem' Miller arrested for felony domestic violence, held on $1.385 million bond

By MMA Junkie Staff, Follow @MMAjunkie
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QKhGa_0bsMM9dO00

Former UFC fighter Jason Miller has run afoul of the law yet again.

Miller was arrested Friday for felony domestic violence, according to a report from TMZ.

An inmate search through the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shows Miller was arrested at 3 a.m. Friday and booked later Friday morning. He’s being held on bail of $1.385 million.

According to the report, a woman called police, who responded to the call in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley. When they arrived, they found the caller exhibiting signs of physical trauma around her face and neck.

When Miller didn’t cooperate with responding officers, the report says, it led to a struggle. After he was Tasered, Miller was handcuffed, taken to a hospital to be checked on, then booked.

It’s just the latest incident between “Mayhem” Miller and police, and not the first time one has involved domestic violence.

In May, Miller was sentenced to 364 days in jail and two years probation for felony vandalism and attempted grand theft. At the time, he already had been in jail awaiting a sentencing hearing.

In July 2019, he was given a yearlong sentence after he pleaded guilty to felony vandalism and misdemeanor violation of a protective order against him. At that time, he again already was in jail for a separate vandalism charge.

He was charged with vandalism in 2018.

In 2017, he pleaded guilty to domestic violence and was given a four-year suspended sentence, plus three years probation.

His rap sheet includes other arrests for vandalism, a DUI, alleged assault of police officers, protective order violations, battery and trespassing.

In 2011, he was charged with assault and false imprisonment when he kept his sister in a headlock at a party and wouldn’t let go. In 2014, he live-tweeted a standoff with a SWAT team outside his house when it arrived for a domestic violence warrant.

Miller ended his fighting career in 2016 with a 28-10 record. He returned from a four-year retirement to fight at Venator FC 3 in Italy and was submitted in the second round.

His UFC tenure included three fights, all losses – a TKO loss to Michael Bisping after coaching opposite him on Season 14 of “The Ultimate Fighter,” and a decision loss to C.B. Dollaway at UFC 146, and a decision loss to Georges St-Pierre at UFC 52 in 2005.

His resume includes fights with Chael Sonnen, Tim Kennedy, Frank Trigg, Ronaldo Souza and Jake Shields – all losses. But he has key wins over Kennedy, Robbbie Lawler and Denis Kang.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Waterboy' Star Reportedly Arrested for Felony

Peter Dante, the actor best known for his role as Gee Grenouille in the 1998 Adam Sandler-starring film The Waterboy, was arrested this week after he allegedly threatened to kill his neighbor. According to law enforcement source who spoke to TMZ, the actor was taken into police custody in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Sept. 15 and is now facing a felony charge of making felony criminal threats.
CELEBRITIES
kicks96news.com

Rape and Domestic Violence Arrests in Neshoba County

JOHNNY ABEL, 61, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $10,000. SEVERIANO ALVAREZ, 48, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment. Bond $5,000. LEE EARL AMOS, 47, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Child Restraint Violation, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $400, $300, $800. JAMES BAUGH, 50, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa man arrested and held without bond on domestic abuse charges

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is now behind bars after violating a protective order, and assaulting his girlfriend. According to the Des Moines County Sheriff's Office, on September 8, just after 12 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 11000 block of Beaverdale Road for a domestic assault in progress.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
spacecoastdaily.com

Former Brevard Commission Candidate Matt Fleming Arrested, Charged With Battery Domestic Violence

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Satellite Beach police arrested former Brevard County commissioner candidate Matt Fleming on Tuesday for Battery Domestic Violence. Fleming most recently ran for the Brevard County Commissioner District 4 seat against Curt Smith in 2018. Smith defeated Fleming with 61 percent (40,137) of the ballots cast compared to Fleming’s 38 percent (24,747 ).
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
kicks96news.com

Burglary and Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala & Leake

DERRICK M ANDERSON, 35, of Jackson, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, No Tag, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500. PERRY BRANTLEY, 28, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Warrant, CPD. Bond $1,000, $0. ELIZABETH K CAIN, 36, of Carthage, Public Drunk, LCSO. Bond $500. JOHN CALLAHAN, 59, of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

'Mayhem' Miller Allegedly Involved In Bar Fight, Cops Investigating

Jason "Mayhem" Miller allegedly broke a guys ribs in a bar fight just days before his domestic violence arrest, TMZ Sports has learned. Our law enforcement sources tell us they recently responded to a fight at a San Fernando Valley bar. When they arrived, the altercation was over, and we're told no one wanted to press charges, so everyone was allowed to leave.
PUBLIC SAFETY
kjluradio.com

Two people arrested in Miller County on felony drug charges

Two people from Miller County are facing drug charges after deputies find drugs in a home in Brumley. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home on Castle Road Monday for a drug complaint. Once there, the deputies were given permission to search the home and found methamphetamine and other narcotics.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chael Sonnen
Person
Georges St Pierre
Person
Jake Shields
Person
Michael Bisping
Person
Ronaldo Souza
HipHopDX.com

Famous Dex To Serve Jail Time Following String Of Domestic Violence Arrests

Los Angeles, CA – The hands of justice have seemingly caught up with “Japan” rapper Famous Dex and they’re placing him behind bars for the time being. Akademiks intercepted a police report on Friday (September 10) that specified the Chicago native had been detained by the Los Angeles Police Department Valley Jail Section following his March and June arrests that detailed a litany of charges, including domestic violence and gun possession.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sacramento

Footage Released Of Carjacking Suspect’s Assault On Sacramento Sheriff’s Deputy

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released footage of a carjacking suspect’s assault of a sheriff deputy and subsequent arrest. The suspect—Darren Stone, 26—is accused of assaulting at least two elderly people, including his own grandmother, and hitting a sheriff’s deputy in the head with a rock. Stone remains in the hospital after being shot during a struggle with law enforcement. Footage released by the sheriff’s office shows Stone ignoring a deputy’s commands to put his hands up and stop moving. “Stop right there. You’re going to get bit by my dog. Stop right there. Get your hands...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Dui#Mayhem#Italy#Tmz#Swat#Venator Fc 3#Tko#Ufc 146
The News-Gazette

Urbana man held on $2 million bond in pair of armed robberies that left one clerk shot

URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly robbed two businesses and shot a clerk during one holdup is being held in the Champaign County Jail in lieu of $2 million bond. Judge Sam Limentato set the high bond Saturday after hearing the facts of the crimes that Carey Pettigrew allegedly committed late Thursday and learning that Pettigrew has five prior convictions for aggravated battery to a police officer and is currently on parole for that offense.
URBANA, IL
Goldendale Sentinel

Domestic Violence offender apprehended

A man violating a Domestic Violence No Contact order was apprehended by Goldendale Police Sunday after a search of his wife’s residence. At about 9:12 a.m. that day, Sergeant Mike Smith responded to a report of Joey Russell being at a residence in the 800 block of South Schuster and had made threats of hurting his wife. There was a valid Domestic Violence No Contact Order in effect at the time, which legally prohibited Russell from being at his wife’s residence and making any contact whatsoever with her; she is the listed protected person. The incident occurred at the apartment complex in the 800 block of South Schuster. The suspect was positively identified as Russell.
GOLDENDALE, WA
KTUL

Claremore police arrest man after short domestic violence situation

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Claremore Police Department closed Archer Drive between Sunset Drive and Chamber Avenue Tuesday afternoon, due to a domestic situation. CPD removed two victims from the home just off of Archer Drive, and they were treated by EMSA. It is unknown how severe their injuries are at this time.
CLAREMORE, OK
audacy.com

MMA fighter and TV personality arrested for domestic violence in Sherman Oaks

A former mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter and television personality host Jason "Mayhem" Miller was arrested Friday on suspicion of domestic violence. Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to a Sherman Oaks residence at the 15000 block of Dicken Street after receiving a call from a woman who reported the alleged assault.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Woman Charged with Felony for Domestic Abuse

A Perry woman was arrested for an alleged domestic abuse incident. According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, Melynda Weltha was arrested following an incident on Saturday and was charged with a Class D Felony for her third or subsequent offense for domestic abuse assault and a simple misdemeanor for interference with official acts. She was booked and remains in the Dallas County Jail under a $5,000 bond.
PERRY, IA
lacamasmagazine.com

Washougal Mayoral Candidate Derik Ford Arrested For Domestic Violence

Camas, WA — The Camas Police Department reported today the arrest of Washougal mayoral candidate Derik Ford for one count of Assault IV-Domestic Violence during a Wednesday incident. Initially, the Washougal Police were dispatched to the Ford residence following the report of an assault. Upon arrival, they learned the suspect...
CAMAS, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
69K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy