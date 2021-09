While the COVID-19 pandemic has sparked medical advances that will last far beyond the scope of treating coronaviruses, it also has ignited a flurry of untested and unproven treatments that have spread through social media platforms like wildfire. Based on claims about remedies like hydroxychloroquine and sunlight exposure, some people are trying to treat themselves with medications based only on hearsay and anecdotes instead of trusting scientific research. One self-treatment that has seen an uptick in popularity is the use of ivermectin, which is primarily used to treat dogs, cats and livestock for parasitic infections such as heartworm, lungworm and mites.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO